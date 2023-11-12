OU football vs. BYU: TV channel, betting line, scouting report

NORMAN — OU hits the road for a game against BYU at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The No. 14-ranked Sooners (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) are fresh off a 59-20 home win over West Virginia in Week 11, while the Cougars (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) suffered a 45-13 home loss to Iowa State. Here's a look at the matchup.

OU's Austin Stogner (81) celebrates his touchdown catch with Jayden Gibson (1) during Saturday's game against West Virginia at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

How to watch OU vs. BYU

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005) or ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Line: OU by 24

Over/under: N/A

Scouting BYU

Record: 5-5, 2-5 Big 12

Best player: Jakob Robinson is a disrupter on defense. The junior cornerback was recently named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top defensive back. He has recorded four interceptions, which is tied for second in the Big 12.

The case for BYU: It's tough to make a case for the Cougars, who've struggled to find their footing in the Big 12. But Robinson leads a BYU defense that ranks third in the conference in interceptions (12), and the team is 4-1 at home this season.

The case for OU: After going on a two-game losing streak, OU bounced back against West Virginia. The Sooners racked up 644 yards of offense, and they recorded eight tackles for loss and two interceptions on defense. It was a complete performance by OU, which will look to keep rolling against BYU.

— Justin Martinez, Staff writer

