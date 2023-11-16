OU football vs. BYU: Our score predictions are in for Sooners-Cougars Big 12 game
No. 14-ranked Oklahoma hits the road for a game against BYU at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the Week 12 college football matchup between the Sooners (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) and Cougars (5-5, 2-5).
Score predictions for OU football vs. BYU
Ryan Aber, OU beat writer
OU 41, BYU 14
MOUNTAIN TIME
Sooners maul Cougars to keep Big 12 hopes alive
Justin Martinez, OU beat writer
OU 42, BYU 17
GIVE IT TO GAVIN
Gavin Sawchuk carries Sooners to win over Cougars
Joe Mussatto, columnist
OU 49, BYU 12
PEAK PERFORMANCE
Sooners rout BYU in first trip to Provo
How to watch, listen to OU football vs. BYU
TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)
OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560
About the broadcasters for OU football vs. BYU
The crew of Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (analyst) and Quint Kessenich (field reporter) have the call. Jones made his debut with ESPN in 1990. He has experience covering the NBA, college football and college basketball. A former NFL (1991-98) and XFL (2001) safety, Riddick joined ESPN as an analyst in 2015. He was named a Monday Night Football analyst in 2020. Kessenich joined ESPN in 1993 to cover men's lacrosse. He's still a lacrosse analyst, but he also covers college football and wrestling.
Weather for OU football vs. BYU
Forecast: Considerable cloudiness; 52 degrees; Winds SSW at 6 mph; 48% chance of rain
Odds for OU football vs. BYU
Line: OU by 24.5. Over/Under: 57.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football score prediction vs BYU: Can Sooners win on the road?