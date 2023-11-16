OU football vs. BYU: Our score predictions are in for Sooners-Cougars Big 12 game

No. 14-ranked Oklahoma hits the road for a game against BYU at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the Week 12 college football matchup between the Sooners (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) and Cougars (5-5, 2-5).

Score predictions for OU football vs. BYU

Ryan Aber, OU beat writer

OU 41, BYU 14

MOUNTAIN TIME

Sooners maul Cougars to keep Big 12 hopes alive

Justin Martinez, OU beat writer

OU 42, BYU 17

GIVE IT TO GAVIN

Gavin Sawchuk carries Sooners to win over Cougars

Joe Mussatto, columnist

OU 49, BYU 12

PEAK PERFORMANCE

Sooners rout BYU in first trip to Provo

How to watch, listen to OU football vs. BYU

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

About the broadcasters for OU football vs. BYU

The crew of Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (analyst) and Quint Kessenich (field reporter) have the call. Jones made his debut with ESPN in 1990. He has experience covering the NBA, college football and college basketball. A former NFL (1991-98) and XFL (2001) safety, Riddick joined ESPN as an analyst in 2015. He was named a Monday Night Football analyst in 2020. Kessenich joined ESPN in 1993 to cover men's lacrosse. He's still a lacrosse analyst, but he also covers college football and wrestling.

Weather for OU football vs. BYU

Forecast: Considerable cloudiness; 52 degrees; Winds SSW at 6 mph; 48% chance of rain

Odds for OU football vs. BYU

Line: OU by 24.5. Over/Under: 57.

