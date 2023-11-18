OU football vs. BYU: Score, live updates from Sooners-Cougars Big 12 game

The 14th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners travel to face the the BYU Cougars on Saturday in Week 11 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know about the Big 12 showdown:

How to watch: What channel is OU football vs. BYU on Saturday? Time, TV for Sooners-Cougars Big 12 game

More: From Barry Switzer sewage lagoon to Dallas Athletic Club, OU and BYU share weird history

What to know about 2023 Oklahoma Sooners football

More: What gives OU football program optimism for 2023 and beyond? Brent Venables' consistency

OU football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Oklahoma Sooners

Will OU football bounce back in 2023? Here are our game-by-game predictions for Sooners

More: Brent Venables' 'inside-out' recruiting approach for OU football resonates with HS coaches

More: What are the stories behind OU football players' tattoos? Dillon Gabriel, Sooners explain

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Ryan Aber breaks it all down.

More: Can OU football earn its first-ever win over BYU? Gavin Sawchuk and Danny Stutsman are key

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs. BYU score, live updates from Sooners-Cougars game