OU football vs. BYU: Four takeaways as Jackson Arnold, Sooners stay in Big 12 title race

PROVO, Utah — Going to a backup quarterback has become the norm for OU against BYU, even more than a decade apart.

This time, at least, OU was able to overcome it.

The Sooners looked discombobulated defensively, uneven offensively, and when starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel went down with an apparent head injury late in the first half, it looked like OU might be headed to a stunning upset at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

But with freshman Jackson Arnold taking over — and burning his redshirt — the Sooners were able to find some footing.

At least enough to pull off a 31-24 win to keep their hopes of making the Big 12 Championship Game alive.

Gabriel appeared to suffer a head injury on the last drive of the first half, when he was brought down by BYU’s Talen Alfrey. Alfrey’s tackle rolled Gabriel over, bouncing his head off the turf.

After the game, Sooners coach Brent Venables offered a vague update on Gabriel.

“Upper-body injury,” Venables said. “Think he’ll be back and available pretty quick.”

Oklahoma wide receiver Jayden Gibson (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Gabriel was 13 of 21 with 191 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He stayed in the game for one play after the hit, throwing an incomplete pass before Zach Schmit’s field goal.

After last week’s 59-20 win over West Virginia, Sooners coach Brent Venables said he’d like to preserve Arnold’s redshirt in an ideal scenario, after Arnold played in four of the Sooners’ first five games to use the maximum games played while still being able to redshirt.

But Venables emphasized this week that Arnold remained the backup quarterback and would be used if needed.

He was needed Saturday.

The Sooners went with a relatively conservative approach with Arnold, especially early.

But OU was able to do enough offensively, especially in the running game, to pull off the victory.

In the last meeting between the teams, in 2009, Sooners’ quarterback Sam Bradford suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half against the Cougars and was replaced by Landry Jones.

BYU won that game, 14-13, to open that season. Saturday’s win was OU’s first in three meetings with the Cougars.

Here are three other quick takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

Gavin Sawchuk saves the day

Redshirt freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk continued to impress after a slow start to the season due to a hamstring injury.

Without Dillon Gabriel, the Sooners leaned heavily on their running backs — and offensive line — in the second half.

Sawchuk ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, with 81 of those yards coming in the second half.

Sawchuk has now reached the 100-yard mark in three consecutive games.

Defense struggles to defend the BYU option

BYU came into the game with the worst rushing attack in the Big 12, averaging just 90.5 yards per game on the ground.

But the Cougars used a different look offensively to find success.

BYU used several different option looks with quarterback Jake Retzlaff and running back Aidan Robbins in particular, to cut up the Sooners’ defense.

Robbins ran for a season-high 182 yards on 22 carries.

BYU ran for a season-high 217 yards.

Billy Bowman goes for 100

OU was in desperate need of some momentum as the third quarter rolled on.

The Sooners weren’t having any offensive success with Jackson Arnold at quarterback and the defense was struggling to keep up as the Cougars’ ripped off three consecutive big first-down plays for gains of 25, 11 and 22 to get to the OU 2.

These Sooners have had plenty of success near the goal line and they turned in another big-time play there.

OU turned all three of BYU’s turnovers into interceptions, turning the tide in an otherwise tight game.

Bowman’s interception return is tied for the longest in Sooners’ history.

OU has previously had two 100-yard interception returns — Al Needs’ against Kansas State in 1945 and Julian Wilson against Tennessee in 2014.

The interception was Bowman’s team-leading fifth of the season and his second returned for a touchdown.

Bowman returned an interception 44 yards for a score in the Sept. 30 win over Iowa State.

