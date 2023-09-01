OU football vs. Arkansas State: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds

OU football begins its regular season with a home game against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the Week 1 college football matchup.

OU football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Oklahoma Sooners

Predictions for OU football vs. Arkansas State

Ryan Aber, OU beat writer

OU 42, Arkansas State 7

GROUND CONTROL

Sooners RBs have big day, defense shuts down Red Wolves

Justin Martinez, OU beat writer

OU 48, Arkansas State 10

BUILT FORD TOUGH

Trace Ford makes strong OU debut in win over Arkansas State

Joe Mussatto, staff writer

OU 49, Arkansas State 19

PACK PUNCHED

Sooners slam Red Wolves in season opener

OU football vs. Arkansas State: Broadcast info, betting line, matchup breakdown

How to watch, listen to OU football vs. Arkansas State

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

More: With OU football set for last dance in Big 12, how can Sooners head to SEC on high note?

About the broadcasters for OU football vs. Arkansas State

The crew of Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (field reporter) have the call. After serving as the lead publisher for Fox Sports, Philpott joined ESPN as a play-by-play announcer in 2013. He calls college football, basketball and baseball games. Jones played running back for Georgia Tech from 2008-11. He joined ESPN in 2017 as a sideline reporter and is in his third season as a game analyst. McGregor graduated from Arkansas in 2015 and joined ESPN in 2019. In addition to being a college football and XFL sideline reporter for ESPN, she's also Marquee Sports Network's lead reporter for Chicago Cubs games through the MLB season.

More: Ranking OU football's most important players for a Sooners turnaround in 2023?

Weather for OU football vs. Arkansas State

Forecast: Sunny; 95 degrees; Winds SE at 8 mph; 2% chance of rain

More: What are OU football's best-case, worst-case scenarios for every game in 2023 season?

Odds for OU football vs. Arkansas State

Line: OU by 35.5. Over/Under: 58

More: How will Brent Venables, OU football fare in 2023 season? Here are our predictions

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs Arkansas State: How to watch, score predictions, odds