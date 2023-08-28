OU football vs. Arkansas State: Broadcast info, betting line, matchup breakdown

NORMAN — Coach Brent Venables and the OU football team open the 2023 season Saturday morning at home against Arkansas State.

The Sooners are looking to start off on the right foot after going 6-7 (3-6 Big 12) last season, while the Red Wolves are beginning what they hope will be their first winning season since 2019. Here's a look at the matchup.

How to watch OU vs. Arkansas State

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Line: Sooners by 35

Over/under: 58.5

OU coach Brent Venables sings the alma mater with players after a 45-13 win against UTEP at Owen Field on Saturday.

Scouting Arkansas State

Last season's record: 3-9 (1-7 Sun Belt)

Best player: Arkansas State is led by Corey Rucker, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver who began his career with the team but spent last season at South Carolina. Rucker is expected to pick up where he left off with the Red Wolves. He hauled in 75 passes for 1,279 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the program.

The case for Arkansas State: There isn't much of a case for Arkansas State to pull off the Week 1 upset. But if the Red Wolves want to make it a competitive game, they must extend drives. Arkansas State only converted 29.3% of its third-down attempts last season, which ranked last in the Sun Belt. The team's offense hopes to improve following the addition of redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Shrout, who began his career at Tennessee and spent last season at Colorado.

The case for Oklahoma: OU should win this game off skill alone. The Sooners have a more high-powered offense than the Red Wolves and a defense that looks to have gotten deeper this offseason. But OU doesn't just have to win on Saturday. It has to show growth on both sides of the ball. The Sooners' defensive line needs to get pressure on the quarterback. Their receivers need to make plays following the departure of Marvin Mims. If OU can check off those boxes, it'll be a successful season opener.

— Justin Martinez, Staff writer

