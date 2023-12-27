OU football vs. Arizona: Our score predictions are in for Sooners-Wildcats Alamo Bowl game
NORMAN — The OU football team concludes its season with the Alamo Bowl against Arizona at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in San Antonio.
Here's what you need to know about the postseason college football matchup between the Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) and the Wildcats (9-3, 7-2 Pac 12).
Score predictions for OU football vs. Arizona in Alamo Bowl
Ryan Aber, OU beat writer
OU 27, Arizona 24
NIC OF TIME
Anderson's late touchdown lifts Sooners to bowl win
Justin Martinez, OU beat writer
Arizona 31, OU 28
REMEMBER THE ALAMO
OU loses thriller to Arizona
Joe Mussatto, columnist
Arizona 30, OU 28
CAT WALK
Arizona edges OU in Alamo Bowl
How to watch, listen to OU football vs. Arizona in Alamo Bowl
TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)
OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560
About the broadcasters for OU football vs. Arizona in Alamo Bowl
The crew of Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (field reporter) have the call. Hart is a play-by-play commentator for ESPN's SEC Network. He's the lead play-by-play voice of regular season college baseball and basketball for the conference. Rodgers played quarterback at Butte (2008-09) and Vanderbilt (2010-12) before spending three years in the NFL. He joined SEC Network in 2016 as a studio analyst for college football. Cubelic is a former Auburn offensive lineman (1996-2001). He joined ESPN in 2011 as an analyst, covering the SEC and Sun Belt Conference.
Weather for OU football vs. Arizona in Alamo Bowl
Forecast: Sunny; 67 degrees; Winds NW at 6 mph; 2% chance of rain
Odds for OU football vs. Arizona in Alamo Bowl
Line: Arizona by 3. Over/Under: 59.5
