OU football vs. Arizona: Our score predictions are in for Sooners-Wildcats Alamo Bowl game

NORMAN — The OU football team concludes its season with the Alamo Bowl against Arizona at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in San Antonio.

Here's what you need to know about the postseason college football matchup between the Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) and the Wildcats (9-3, 7-2 Pac 12).

Score predictions for OU football vs. Arizona in Alamo Bowl

Ryan Aber, OU beat writer

OU 27, Arizona 24

NIC OF TIME

Anderson's late touchdown lifts Sooners to bowl win

Justin Martinez, OU beat writer

Arizona 31, OU 28

REMEMBER THE ALAMO

OU loses thriller to Arizona

Joe Mussatto, columnist

Arizona 30, OU 28

CAT WALK

Arizona edges OU in Alamo Bowl

How to watch, listen to OU football vs. Arizona in Alamo Bowl

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

About the broadcasters for OU football vs. Arizona in Alamo Bowl

The crew of Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (field reporter) have the call. Hart is a play-by-play commentator for ESPN's SEC Network. He's the lead play-by-play voice of regular season college baseball and basketball for the conference. Rodgers played quarterback at Butte (2008-09) and Vanderbilt (2010-12) before spending three years in the NFL. He joined SEC Network in 2016 as a studio analyst for college football. Cubelic is a former Auburn offensive lineman (1996-2001). He joined ESPN in 2011 as an analyst, covering the SEC and Sun Belt Conference.

Weather for OU football vs. Arizona in Alamo Bowl

Forecast: Sunny; 67 degrees; Winds NW at 6 mph; 2% chance of rain

Odds for OU football vs. Arizona in Alamo Bowl

Line: Arizona by 3. Over/Under: 59.5

