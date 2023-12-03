OU football vs. Arizona in 2023 Alamo Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

NORMAN — OU concludes its season with the Alamo Bowl against Arizona on Dec. 28.

The No. 12-ranked Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) concluded their regular season with a 69-45 home win over TCU on Nov. 24, while the No. 14 Wildcats (9-3, 7-2 Pac 12) earned a 59-23 road win over Arizona State.

Here's a look at the bowl matchup:

How to watch OU vs. Arizona in Alamo Bowl

When: 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KEBC-AM 1560

Line: OU by 1.5

Over/under: 62.5

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) drops back to pass against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Scouting Arizona

Record: 9-3 (7-2 Pac 12)

Best player: Jacob Manu is Arizona's leader on defense. The sophomore linebacker ranks first in the Pac 12 in tackles (108) this season, and he also has 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks to his name. Manu has an incredible nose for the football, and he'll look to disrupt OU's offense in San Antonio.

The case for Arizona: The Wildcats ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak, which included four AP Top 25 victories. Redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita is 6-2 since becoming a starter this season, and his losses came against Washington and USC by only nine combined points. Fifita is a good decision maker, and he has talented receivers such as Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing at his disposal. And with Manu leading a defense that's only allowing 20.8 points per game, Arizona is dangerous on both sides of the football.

The case for OU: The Sooners can keep up on the scoreboard. Dillon Gabriel ranks sixth in the nation in passing yards (3,660), and receivers such as Drake Stoops and Nic Anderson are serious threats. Gavin Sawchuk has also recorded at least 100 rushing yards in each of the last four games. And while Arizona's passing game is strong, OU's defense can cause problems. The Sooners have proven playmakers such as safety Billy Bowman, who's tied for second in the nation in interceptions (six). OU is just as balanced as Arizona, making it an intriguing matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Arizona in 2023 Alamo Bowl:

OU's postseason experience could be the difference maker.

Arizona hasn't appeared in a bowl game since 2017, and it'll be the biggest stage yet in Fifita's young career. But Gabriel is a seasoned quarterback, and OU's defense is led by a pair of juniors in linebacker Danny Stutsman and Bowman.

It'll be a good one in San Antonio. But OU has been there before, beating Oregon in the 2021 Alamo Bowl, and it'll also get a boost from a crowd that figures to mostly consist of crimson.

Prediction: OU 38, Arizona 35

— Justin Martinez, Staff writer

