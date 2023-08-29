OU football unveils initial depth chart for 2023 season. Here are our takeaways on Sooners
NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel's spot on the depth chart was secure.
So it was no surprise when he was listed as the starting quarterback Tuesday when Sooners coach Brent Venables unveiled his depth chart ahead of OU's season opener against Arkansas State (11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN).
But there were some other surprises, most notably at running back.
Here's a few takeaways from the initial depth chart, and the entire depth chart:
More: Is OU football's remade defensive line ready to turn talk into results?
Marcus Major, Tawee Walker top RB depth chart
For much of the spring, it was expected that Jovantae Barnes would elevate to the No. 1 running back spot after backing up Eric Gray last season, with Gavin Sawchuk sliding up to No. 2.
But neither were in the top two spots.
Instead, redshirt senior Marcus Major and walk-on junior Tawee Walker were listed as co-starters.
Major has run for 525 yards and seven touchdowns in his Sooners career, including 56 carries for 227 yards and four touchdowns a year ago. Walker had 18 carries for 62 yards last season.
This position could change, as Barnes underwent offseason surgery on his foot while Sawchuk has been banged up in camp as well.
But offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and Venables have talked up Major and Walker plenty in recent weeks. Still, it was plenty surprising to see those two at the top of the depth chart.
More: OU football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Oklahoma Sooners
Justin Harrington beats out Dasan McCullough at Cheetah
Justin Harrington left the program before last season, eventually being allowed back on the team — this time as a walk-on — by Venables.
But Harrington found a role last season as DaShaun White's backup at the cheetah spot, a do-everything linebacker/nickelback combo in Venables' defense.
After battling with Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough for the starting role, Harrington edged out McCullough heading into the opener.
On his coach's show Monday, Venables alluded to Harrington being the starter, and said if it happened it was because of what Harrington did and not anything McCullough didn't do.
Both figure to see the field plenty, but Harrington's being named the starter — and a Week One captain — are a continuation of his feel-good return to the program.
More: 'It's night and day': Why Jaren Kanak could be OU football's breakout linebacker in 2023
Gentry Williams earns CB nod
After an off-season medical scare, sophomore Gentry Williams recovered and ultimately earned the starting cornerback spot oppositve established starter Woodi Washington.
Williams edged out juco transfer Kendel Dolby and freshman Makari Vickers while freshman Jasaiah Wagoner and Kani Walker will back up Washington.
Also, Texas Tech transfer Reggie Pearson and veteran Key Lawrence continue to battle for the starting free safety spot, being listed as "OR" on the depth chart.
More: With OU football set for last dance in Big 12, how can Sooners head to SEC on high note?
Punter competition a three-way battle
The competition to replace Michael Turk at punter will continue into the early part of the season.
Arizona State transfer Josh Plaster, Central Michigan transfer Luke Elzinga and Colorado transfer Ashton Logan are all still battling for the job.
More: Ranking OU football's most important players for a Sooners turnaround in 2023?
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Dillon Gabriel, RSr., 5-11, 204
Jackson Arnold, Fr., 6-1, 214
Davis Beville, RSr., 6-6, 224
Running back
Marcus Major, RSr., 6-0, 227 OR
Tawee Walker, Jr., 5-9, 215
Jovantae Barnes, So., 6-0, 204 OR
Gavin Sawchuk, RFr., 5-11, 198
Tight end
Austin Stogner, Sr., 6-6, 255
Blake Smith, RJr., 6-4, 252
Josh Fanuiel, RSo., 6-3, 250 OR
Kade McIntyre, Fr., 6-3, 223
Wide receiver
Andrel Anthony, Jr., 6-1, 192
LV Bunkley-Shelton, RJr., 5-11, 195 OR
Jayden Gibson, So., 6-5, 193
Left tackle
Walter Rouse, RSr., 6-6, 322
Cayden Green, Fr., 6-5, 311
Jacob Sexton, So., 6-6, 325
Left guard
Savion Byrd, RSo., 6-5, 288
Nate Anderson, RJr., 6-4, 305
Center
Andrew Raym, Sr., 6-4, 309
Troy Everett, RSo., 6-3, 297
Right guard
McKade Mettauer, RSr., 6-4, 311
Caleb Shaffer, RSr., 6-5, 342
Right tackle
Tyler Guyton, RJr., 6-7. 327
Jake Taylor, So., 6-6, 312
Aaryn Parks, RJr., 6-4, 309
Slot
Drake Stoops, R5th, 5-10, 189
Gavin Freeman, So., 5-8, 181
Jaquaize Pettaway, Fr., 5-10, 185
Wide receiver
Jalil Farooq, Jr., 6-1, 204
Nic Anderson, RFr., 6-4, 209
D.J. Graham II, Sr., 6-0, 195
More: What are OU football's best-case, worst-case scenarios for every game in 2023 season?
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Rondell Bothroyd, RSr., 6-3, 275
R Mason Thomas, So., 6-2, 239
Adepoju Adebawore, Fr., 6-4, 241
Defensive tackle
Jonah Laulu, R5th, 6-5, 292 OR
Jordan Kelley, R5th, 6-4, 302
Jacob Lacey, RSr., 6-1, 280
Gracen Halton, So., 6-2, 287 OR
Davon Sears, RSr., 6-2, 287
Nose tackle
Isaiah Coe, RSr., 6-2, 314 OR
Da’Jon Terry, RSr., 6-3, 321
Kelvin Gilliam Jr., RSo., 6-3, 299 OR
Ashton Sanders, Fr., 6-1, 284
Defensive end
Ethan Downs, Jr., 6-4, 263 OR
Trace Ford, RSr., 6-2, 257
Reggie Grimes II, Sr., 6-4, 274 OR
Marcus Stripling, Sr., 6-3, 250
Taylor Wein, Fr., 6-4, 242
Middle linebacker
Jaren Kanak, So., 6-2, 232
Konnor Near, RSr., 6-1, 232
Kobie McKinzie, RFr., 6-2, 241 OR
Phil Picciotti, Fr., 6-3, 242
Weak-side linebacker
Danny Stutsman, Jr., 6-4, 241
Kip Lewis, RFr., 6-1, 208
Lewis Carter, Fr., 6-0, 213 OR
Shane Whitter, RJr., 6-0, 231
Owen Heinecke, RSo., 6-2, 218
Cheetah
Justin Harrington, R5th, 6-3, 212
Dasan McCullough, So., 6-5, 227
Samuel Omosigho, Fr., 6-2, 219 OR
Shane Whitter, RJr., 6-0, 231
Cornerback
Gentry Williams, So., 6-0, 182
Kendel Dolby, Jr., 5-11, 184 OR
Makari Vickers, Fr., 6-1, 200
Jacobe Johnson, Fr., 6-2, 192
Strong safety
Billy Bowman, Jr., 5-10, 194
Peyton Bowen, Fr., 6-0, 199
Daeh McCullough, Fr., 6-1, 178
Free safety
Reggie Pearson, RSr., 5-10, 198 OR
Key Lawrence, Sr., 6-1, 203
Robert Spears-Jennings, So., 6-1, 218
Cornerback
Woodi Washington, RSr., 5-11, 202
Jasiah Wagoner, Fr., 5-11, 177 OR
Kani Walker, RSo., 6-2, 202
Jayden Rowe, RFr., 6-2, 224
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Zach Schmit, RJr., 5-10, 194
Gavin Marshall, RFr., 6-1, 193
Redi Mustafaraj, RSo., 6-2, 210
Punter
Josh Plaster, RSr., 6-0, 200 OR
Luke Elzinga, RSr., 6-4, 213 OR
Ashton Logan, RFr., 6-2, 210
Kickoff specialist
Zach Schmit, RJr., 5-10, 194
Redi Mustafaraj, RSo., 6-2, 210
Josh Plaster, RSr., 6-0, 200
Kick returner
Billy Bowman, Jr., 5-10, 194 OR
Jalil Farooq, Jr., 6-1, 204 OR
Peyton Bowen, Fr., 6-0, 199
Punt returner
Gavin Freeman, So., 5-8, 181 OR
LV Bunkley-Shelton, RJr., 5-11, 195
Drake Stoops, R5th, 5-10, 189
Long snapper
Ben Anderson, RFr., 6-5, 238
Ethan Lane, RJr., 5-11, 233
Jason Llewellyn, So., 6-5, 255
Holder
Josh Plaster, RSr., 6-0, 200
Luke Elzinga, RSr., 6-4, 213
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Sooners release initial depth chart for 2023 season