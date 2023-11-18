OU football turns to Jackson Arnold at QB with Dillon Gabriel injured vs. BYU

PROVO, Utah — It appears as if OU will need freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold for a fifth game after all.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel did not return from the locker room after halftime Saturday against BYU.

The OU radio broadcast said Gabriel was dealing with a head injury.

Gabriel is 13 of 21 for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Sooners are tied 17-17 with BYU.

Arnold took the reins at QB on the Sooners' first drive of the second half.

More: How many states has OU football played in? Utah gets added to the list this weekend

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football turns to Jackson Arnold with Dillon Gabriel injured vs BYU