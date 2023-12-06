OU football transfer QB Dillon Gabriel plans visit to Oregon, per report

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel entered the transfer portal on Monday, and he has already started the search for a new home.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday that the former OU quarterback is expected to visit Oregon this week. The Ducks have emerged as the favorite to land Gabriel, a redshirt senior with one remaining year of eligibility.

It isn't hard to picture Gabriel at Oregon. The Ducks are set to lose senior quarterback Bo Nix, who has been named a Heisman Trophy finalist in what marks his final year of eligibility.

More: Could OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel end up at USC with former Sooner coach Lincoln Riley?

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) runs the ball and jumps over Iowa State's Ben Nikkel (18) to score a touchdown in the first quarter during an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and Iowa State at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Oregon's only Heisman winner is quarterback Marcus Mariota (2014), who also became the first Hawaiian-born player to win the award. Gabriel, who is from Mililani, Hawaii, could try to follow in his footsteps.

Gabriel briefly found himself in the Heisman conversation during the early portion of this season. He finished the campaign with 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Gabriel ranks eighth in both NCAA career passing yards (14, 865) and passing touchdowns (125). And he could add to those totals at Oregon if all goes well during his visit.

More: Will OU's Dillon Gabriel play in the Alamo Bowl after entering the transfer portal?

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Dillon Gabriel plans visit to Oregon, per report