OU football has top-10 toughest home venue in EA Sports College Football 25 video game

NORMAN — OU football's Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium ranked as the eighth toughest place to play in EA Sports College Football 25's rankings released Tuesday.

The Sooners' home stadium ranked behind Texas A&M's Kyle Field, Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium, LSU's Tiger Stadium, Ohio State Ohio Stadium, Georgia's Sanford Stadium, Penn State's Beaver Stadium and Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium. Florida State's Doak S. Campbell Stadium and Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium rounded out the top 10.

The game factored in historical stats such as home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige and more with rankings subject to change in later iterations of the game.

The SEC, which OU officially joins July 1, had 12 teams ranked in the top 25. The Big Ten followed with seven teams in the top 25.

The Sooners own college football's second-longest streak of home sellouts with 152. Known as the "Palace on the Prairie," the stadium seats a capacity of 80,126.

Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will celebrate its 100th season in 2024.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases July 19 on next-gen consoles.

EA Sports College Football 25 toughest places to play rankings

Texas A&M: Kyle Field Alabama: Bryant-Denny Stadium LSU: Tiger Stadium Ohio State: Ohio Stadium Georgia: Sanford Stadium Penn State: Beaver Stadium Wisconsin: Camp Randall Stadium Oklahoma: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Florida State: Doak S. Campbell Stadium Florida: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Oregon: Autzen Stadium Clemson: Memorial Stadium Tennessee: Neyland Stadium Auburn: Jordan-Hare Stadium South Carolina: Williams-Brice Stadium Michigan: Michigan Stadium Virginia Tech: Lane Stadium Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium Texas: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Iowa: Kinnick Stadium Notre Dame: Notre Dame Stadium Michigan State: Spartan Stadium Arkansas: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Boise State: Albertsons Stadium Mississippi State: Davis Wade Stadium

