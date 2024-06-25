OU football has top-10 toughest home venue in EA Sports College Football 25 video game
NORMAN — OU football's Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium ranked as the eighth toughest place to play in EA Sports College Football 25's rankings released Tuesday.
The Sooners' home stadium ranked behind Texas A&M's Kyle Field, Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium, LSU's Tiger Stadium, Ohio State Ohio Stadium, Georgia's Sanford Stadium, Penn State's Beaver Stadium and Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium. Florida State's Doak S. Campbell Stadium and Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium rounded out the top 10.
The game factored in historical stats such as home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige and more with rankings subject to change in later iterations of the game.
The SEC, which OU officially joins July 1, had 12 teams ranked in the top 25. The Big Ten followed with seven teams in the top 25.
The Sooners own college football's second-longest streak of home sellouts with 152. Known as the "Palace on the Prairie," the stadium seats a capacity of 80,126.
Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will celebrate its 100th season in 2024.
EA Sports College Football 25 releases July 19 on next-gen consoles.
Kicking off #CFB25 Rankings Week with the Toughest Places to Play
Are we making friends yet?
Top 25 | 🔗 : https://t.co/QJRUvTib0f pic.twitter.com/ZnWbdmJGbI
— EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) June 25, 2024
EA Sports College Football 25 toughest places to play rankings
Texas A&M: Kyle Field
Alabama: Bryant-Denny Stadium
LSU: Tiger Stadium
Ohio State: Ohio Stadium
Georgia: Sanford Stadium
Penn State: Beaver Stadium
Wisconsin: Camp Randall Stadium
Oklahoma: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Florida State: Doak S. Campbell Stadium
Florida: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Oregon: Autzen Stadium
Clemson: Memorial Stadium
Tennessee: Neyland Stadium
Auburn: Jordan-Hare Stadium
South Carolina: Williams-Brice Stadium
Michigan: Michigan Stadium
Virginia Tech: Lane Stadium
Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Texas: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Iowa: Kinnick Stadium
Notre Dame: Notre Dame Stadium
Michigan State: Spartan Stadium
Arkansas: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Boise State: Albertsons Stadium
Mississippi State: Davis Wade Stadium
