OU football has top-10 toughest home venue in EA Sports College Football 25 video game

colton sulley, the oklahoman
·2 min read

NORMAN — OU football's Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium ranked as the eighth toughest place to play in EA Sports College Football 25's rankings released Tuesday.

The Sooners' home stadium ranked behind Texas A&M's Kyle Field, Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium, LSU's Tiger Stadium, Ohio State Ohio Stadium, Georgia's Sanford Stadium, Penn State's Beaver Stadium and Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium. Florida State's Doak S. Campbell Stadium and Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium rounded out the top 10.

The game factored in historical stats such as home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige and more with rankings subject to change in later iterations of the game.

The SEC, which OU officially joins July 1, had 12 teams ranked in the top 25. The Big Ten followed with seven teams in the top 25.

The Sooners own college football's second-longest streak of home sellouts with 152. Known as the "Palace on the Prairie," the stadium seats a capacity of 80,126.

Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will celebrate its 100th season in 2024.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases July 19 on next-gen consoles.

EA Sports College Football 25 toughest places to play rankings

  1. Texas A&M: Kyle Field

  2. Alabama: Bryant-Denny Stadium

  3. LSU: Tiger Stadium

  4. Ohio State: Ohio Stadium

  5. Georgia: Sanford Stadium

  6. Penn State: Beaver Stadium

  7. Wisconsin: Camp Randall Stadium

  8. Oklahoma: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

  9. Florida State: Doak S. Campbell Stadium

  10. Florida: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

  11. Oregon: Autzen Stadium

  12. Clemson: Memorial Stadium

  13. Tennessee: Neyland Stadium

  14. Auburn: Jordan-Hare Stadium

  15. South Carolina: Williams-Brice Stadium

  16. Michigan: Michigan Stadium

  17. Virginia Tech: Lane Stadium

  18. Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium

  19. Texas: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

  20. Iowa: Kinnick Stadium

  21. Notre Dame: Notre Dame Stadium

  22. Michigan State: Spartan Stadium

  23. Arkansas: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

  24. Boise State: Albertsons Stadium

  25. Mississippi State: Davis Wade Stadium

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: EA Sports College Football 25 toughest place to play rankings