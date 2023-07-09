OU football: Tight end Davon Mitchell commits to Sooners, will reclassify to 2024

Jul. 8—Oklahoma got a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class with a commitment from tight end Davon Mitchell on Saturday.

Mitchell broke the news with a post on his Instagram page. The California native was a five-star recruit in the 2025 class, but also announced in the post that he will be reclassifying to the 2024 class.

Among 2025 prospects, Mitchell ranked 16th nationally and second among all tight ends according to 247Sports' rankings. Mitchell would be the highest-rated recruit in the Sooners' 2024 class if he remains a five-star.

The Sooners have six four-star commitments in next year's class with three defensive players and three offensive players. They also have a pair of four-star commitments in the 2025 class in Texas wide receiver Gracen Harris and Carl Albert quarterback Kevin Sperry.

Oklahoma's 2024 class ranked 39th in the country by 247Sports and third in the Big 12 before Mitchell's commitment.