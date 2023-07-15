OU football: Three takeaways from Big 12 Media Days

Jul. 14—With his program in a peculiar position, there was plenty to discuss when Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables faced the media with just over 50 days before his team takes the field for the first time in 2023.

The expectations to improve are growing, particularly due to a looming move to the SEC next season, but most importantly because the Sooners finished last season with their worst record since before he first arrived in Norman as defensive coordinator.

In 26 seasons as an assistant coach, Venables never had a team finish with a losing record.

Now, as he enters his second season leading the Sooners, Venables addressed the issues his team experienced last season and made a case for why the team will see improvement this year.

Here are three takeaways from Big 12 media days:

1. Bedlam future murky

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy didn't hold back Wednesday when asked about his thoughts on whether the Bedlam rivalry will return when Oklahoma jets off to the SEC.

Gundy said the future of the series has "nothing to do with Oklahoma State", and pointed to the non-conference games the Cowboys already have scheduled as one of the reasons it won't continue.

"Oklahoma State is not going to change what we do because Oklahoma chose to go to the SEC," Gundy said.

When Venables spoke to the media on Thursday, he was asked about Gundy blaming the Sooners for Bedlam ending. The Sooners' coach didn't give fans any more reason to hold their breaths about the possibility of the game returning any time soon.

"Look, I'm not in control of whether or not we play Oklahoma State," Venables said. "I love college football. I love the traditions of the game. I love rivalry games ... But whether or not we play them in the future, nobody is asking me what I think. If they do ask me, I'll tell them what I think. I'd love to play the game."

Oklahoma State hosts the Sooners on Nov. 4 and will be looking to end the Bedlam series with its second win in the last three seasons.

2. Depth improving

During his opening address at Big 12 media days, Venables said efficiency was one of the pieces the Sooners were missing last season. For Venables, that means performing better on both sides of the ball in third- and fourth-down situations, red zone situations and late-game situations.

When asked to expand on how he plans to make the Sooners more efficient this season, Venables said it comes down to depth. By the end of last season, Oklahoma was thin at several positions, but perhaps none more than linebacker.

"It's not any one single factor," he said. "But I think the improvement from a competitive depth standpoint, leads to competitive stamina being. And again, being right in those areas (situational football) that we talked about."

Venables pointed out that five of his team's seven losses last season were decided in the last two minutes of the game. The Sooners were 0-5 in games that were decided by one score.

The Sooners' head coach expressed optimism about his depth heading into fall camp, while admitting there were ways that issue could've been handled differently last season.

"We had no depth a year ago. None. Zero," Venables said. "You learn from it all. Probably should've played some of our younger guys more, even if they're making, quote-unquote, mistakes — at least it gives those other guys a chance to play maybe a little better in the fourth quarter when they had to go back in, but that's some of that give and take that you go through when you're building a roster and starting over in many ways."

3. Key newcomers

Oklahoma will be entering fall camp with several players that weren't with the program during the spring, but could make an impact this season.

Venables said he was particularly pleased that his staff was able to bring in Division II product Konnor Near through the transfer portal. Near was the 44th-ranked linebacker in 247Sports' 2023 portal rankings, and was an All-American at Ferris State.

"My fear at linebacker is that we've got one linebacker that's ever started a college football game in Danny Stutsman," Venables said. "And really wanted to bring the right person, the right individual, the right player that fit our culture, our playing style. You know, that brought experience. I wasn't just going to bring in an experienced guy. I wanted a guy that can line up and play winning football for us."

Defensive linemen Da'Jon Terry (Tennessee) and Phillip Paea (Utah State) will give the Sooners' defense more depth than they had at the spring game.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com