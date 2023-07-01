OU football: Thad Turnipseed stepping away from Sooners' program

Jun. 30—Oklahoma executive director of football administration Thad Turnipseed is parting ways with the program according to multiple reports.

The news, first reported by SoonerScoop.com on Thursday night, comes over a year after he was hired alongside head coach Brent Venables following eight seasons at Clemson.

Turnipseed's biography has been removed from the university's official website.

Turnipseed was instrumental in getting a $175 million football facility approved by the OU board of regents in March.

"He's a manager of people," Venables said about Turnipseed at last year's Big 12 media days. "You know, he understands once he's in those spaces, where the weaknesses are and where maybe there's some shortcomings and so what you need to do, whether it's personnel, or it's kick a wall out, or it's getting new equipment, or, you know, where we're going. He anticipates really well."

Turnipseed agreed to a two-year contract with the university for $350,000, which was originally supposed to run through the end of the year.

At Clemson, Turnipseed served as the director of player development and director of recruiting operations. Before that, he was a member of Nick Saban's coaching staff at Alabama for four years.

Tarik Masri is the interim sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com