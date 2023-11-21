OU football team captain honor shows 'tremendous respect' Sooners have for Billy Bowman

NORMAN — Billy Bowman is usually one of the quietest guys in OU's locker room.

But when the junior safety found out he'd been voted by his peers as a permanent team captain for OU on Sunday, he made an exception.

"He got up in front of the guys at practice," head coach Brent Venables said on Monday. "It was awesome to hear him because I’m always trying to poke him, get him to respond and have his teammates hear him because players have tremendous respect for him."

That moment summed up the growth Bowman has experienced this season.

The third-year safety has become a leader for OU, which concludes its regular season with a home game against TCU at 11 a.m. Friday.

More: OU football rewind: Jackson Arnold had a simple directive in Sooners' win vs. BYU

Oklahoma's Billy Bowman Jr. (2) intercepts a pass and runs the ball in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Iowa State at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Sept. 30.

Bowman boasts a team-high five interceptions to go along with 52 tackles (three for loss) and four broken-up passes. And while he might not be the loudest guy in the room, the praise he receives from those around him speaks volumes.

"He’s become a much better player, and he has so much more growth," Venables said. "He’ll be the first one to tell you he’s so far from a polished product. But he has a chance to be great because of his work ethic, his attention to detail and his love for the game."

Bowman has provided leadership in critical moments, and the most recent example came during OU's 31-24 win at BYU this past Saturday.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel suffered an upper-body injury late in the second quarter that sidelined him for the rest of the contest, and the Sooners (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) were trying to avoid the upset in a tied game midway through the third quarter.

That's when Bowman intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. OU claimed the lead and ultimately held on for a win that kept it in the running for a spot in the Big 12 Championship.

More: What does Gavin Sawchuk's surge mean for OU football? 'Couldn’t come at a better time'

Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) smiles after his interception and run back for a touchdown against BYU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

"I've been playing this game for a long time," Bowman said after the game. "I've had a few (plays) like that, but this was probably one of my most favorites and definitely a memory for sure. It was great."

Bowman also provided some key contributions for OU last season.

He recorded 37 tackles (two for loss), three interceptions and five broken-up passes. Still, he didn't have to shoulder as many leadership duties in an OU secondary that also included seniors Justin Broiles and Jaden Davis.

But Bowman is one of the Sooners' undisputed leaders this season. And while being named a permanent team captain is a sign of his growth this season, it's also a sign of what's to come for the rest of his career.

"It’s been a lot of fun to see him grow and mature," Venables said. "But I say this, and he’s played really well this year, all his best football’s still in front of him.”

More: OU football coach Brent Venables pleased with offensive line growth. 'The pocket was good'

2023 OU football team captains

Billy Bowman

Ethan Downs

Dillon Gabriel

McKade Mettauer

Drake Stoops

Danny Stutsman

Woodi Washington

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football gives Billy Bowman 'tremendous respect' as team captain