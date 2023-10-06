OU football speed drawing of Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel
OU football speed drawing of Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel
OU football speed drawing of Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel
The Texas defense rightfully gets the attention, but the focus needs to be on the Sooners' offense out of the gate.
No state does football quite like Texas, and the SEC has long coveted its massive television markets, its growing population, its Fortune 500 companies and, of course, its endless stream of top recruits.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
Even by Bears standards, Chase Claypool's tenure was a disaster.
Cam Rising helped lead Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 titles, but he hasn't been able to play this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Justin Fields and the Bears have finally won a game.
Jorge Martin analyzes five rookies who have surpassed fantasy expectations early on and five more possibly delivering later in his weekly rookie report.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 6 college football matchups against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
There are some big games on tap for Week 6 of the college football season. Let's pick some winners.
Which players should we temper expectations for? Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk reveals whom she thinks will stumble in Week 5.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
Need to dig deep in Week 5? Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski has you covered with his sleeper picks for the slate.
We have some fun matchups ahead with the schools out West now in the mix.
Fitzgerald was fired after he was initially suspended 2 weeks following an investigation into allegations of hazing.
Ready for Bears vs. Commanders on Week 5 Thursday Night Football? Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup.