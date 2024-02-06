OU football special teams analyst Jay Nunez reportedly joining Alabama's coaching staff

NORMAN — OU senior special teams analyst Jay Nunez is leaving to join Kalen DeBoer's staff at Alabama as the Crimson Tide's special teams coordinator, according to multiple reports Monday.

Parker Thune of Rivals.com first reported Nunez's departure.

Nunez spent the last two seasons in the role on Brent Venables' staff.

Nunez is an Alva native who joined Venables' staff after five seasons at Eastern Michigan.

It wouldn't take Nunez long to return to Norman. The Sooners host the Crimson Tide on Nov. 23 in an SEC showdown of traditional powers.

