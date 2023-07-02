OU football: Sooners still looking to fill 2024 non-conference schedule

Jul. 1—Oklahoma's 2024 conference opponents are set but with just two months before the 2023 season kicks off, the university still hasn't found its last two 2024 non-conference opponents.

The Sooners' were originally set to play Tennessee on the road in 2024, but that game was canceled due to Oklahoma's move to the SEC. OU now plays Tennessee during the conference season in Norman in 2024.

Temple and Tulane are still on the Sooners' non-conference schedule for 2024 on Aug. 31 and Sept. 14, respectively.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Despite speculation that the SEC might move to a nine-game conference model with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas, the conference voted to stick with an eight-game schedule, leaving an open week that the Sooners still need to fill in their first season in the conference.

The SEC also now mandates that all members must play at least one Power 5 non-conference opponent every season.

Still, despite saying that the eight-game format was voted for unanimously by SEC university presidents, conference commissioner Greg Sankey left the door open for the possibility of change in the future.

"Our long-term options are fully open," he told reporters in June.

Advertisement

That leaves two open weeks for the Sooners to fill in just over a year with one of those needing to be against a Power 5 opponent.

That can include a game against a major independent school, such as Notre Dame and Army.

Notre Dame currently has 12 games scheduled for the 2024 season, and Army has 10.

In addition to the game against Tennessee, Oklahoma's move to the SEC caused several other future non-conference games to be impacted against Alabama and LSU. The Sooners have three non-conference games scheduled for every year except 2024 through the 2026 season.

Beyond that, the Sooners have a home-and-home with Nebraska in 2029 and 2030, as well as a home-and-home with Clemson in 2035 and 2036.

Tarik Masri is the interim sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com