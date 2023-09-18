OU football: Sooners rack up INTs but Brent Venables still looking for defensive fixes

TULSA — It’s hard to please Brent Venables defensively.

The OU coach, especially after last year’s defensive collapse, is always looking for deficiencies, areas where his defense can be exploited and where improvement can be found.

So it’s no surprise that Venables wasn’t exactly heaping praise on his defense after the Sooners posted a 66-17 win over Tulsa on Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Venables’ Sooners had five interceptions, their most since way back in 2003 — the final year of the Mike Stoops/Brent Venables defensive duo.

The Sooners held Tulsa to just 292 yards of total offense, their fewest since early in the 2021 season.

But Venables was perturbed by the two defensive breakdowns that led to Tulsa touchdowns in the second half, and plenty of other defensive breakdowns that ultimately didn’t cost the Sooners against the Golden Hurricane but might bite them sometime down the road.

“Just sloppiness and just tackling,” Venables said when asked what was at the top of his defensive-repair list, which Venables dove into head first. “Some run fits and some bad eyes. We had two busts in coverage today that can’t happen. The quarterback escaped, and we’ve also got to do a better job of rushing with gap integrity, how we’re playing certain concepts.

“Too often we’re not in good position.”

OU's Key Lawrence (12) intercepts a pass in the third quarter of Saturday's road game against Tulsa at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Venables was far from done.

For defensive coordinator Ted Roof, the top concern is third-down defense after the Golden Hurricane converted eight times on third down.

“We were better in the second half, but in the first half we weren’t very good,” Roof said. “Got to find a way to get better at that and get off the field when you have opportunities to get off the field.”

The atmosphere outside of OU’s locker room amongst the Sooners’ defensive minds was far from one of doom and gloom.

But after last season’s success in non-conference play and how quickly that success dissipated once Big 12 play began, there’s a sense that the Sooners must protect against complacency heading into next week’s Big 12 opener at Cincinnati.

“I just think we need to clean some things up,” linebacker Danny Stutsman said. “Looking at it, tempo kind of got us later in the second quarter but we’re going to get that right come (Sunday).”

But Stutsman also said he sees plenty of difference between that defense that cratered last season and this year’s version.

“I think we’re just really playing together,” Stutsman said. “We’re really playing for each other. We talk about it in the locker room — you’re playing for the man to your left and to your right and we did a tremendous job just doing that today.”

Stutsman had the biggest of the interceptions, returning his 30 yards for a touchdown and shaking off the disappointment of his late interception against Iowa State last year where he was stopped just short of the goal line by a quarterback.

“I wasn’t going to get the quarterback get me that time,” Stutsman said, saying he was thinking of that play against the Cyclones as he was rumbling toward the end zone.

Another linebacker, Jaren Kanak, said the understanding of the defense is much greater now than it was a year ago.

“When you know more what’s going on, it’s easier to fly around and make plays and understand, you know, why things are happening,” Kanak said. “We’re kind of having a 1-0 mindset this year. Focus on us, focus on what we do and going 1-0 every week, and not letting the record or the noise affect us or anything. Just focus on doing our thing and getting this defense, like I said, to where we know it can be.”

So far, so good.

The Sooners not only had the five interceptions Saturday but also had 15 tackles for loss, its most since the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game.

But still, Venables was already turning the page toward next week in his mind, even still sitting at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

“We can’t beat Oklahoma,” Venables said. “Those mistakes will come back and hurt you against good people. We were good enough today to overcome that.”

