OU football: Sooners QB General Booty enters NCAA transfer portal, per reports

Oklahoma’s General Booty (14) warms up before an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and Iowa State at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

NORMAN — OU redshirt junior quarterback General Booty has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Booty transferred to OU from Tyler Junior College in 2022, where he tossed for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns. Booty will be remembered for his NIL deals, including launching an underwear collection with Rock 'Em Socks and launching "The General's Crimson Cream" with the Crimson and Cream Collective.

He also donated a percentage of his NIL deals to Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

Booty was a three-star recruit out of high school according to 247Sports and he played his senior season at Allen High School in Texas, where he passed for 2,235 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He made two appearances with the Sooners, including in 2023's season opener against Arkansas State and against TCU in 2022.

Oklahoma quarterback room is full with starter Jackson Arnold and reserves Michael Hawkins Jr., Casey Thompson and Brendan Zurbrugg. Walk-on Jacob Switzer entered the portal on April 5.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU quarterback General Booty enters NCAA transfer portal, per reports