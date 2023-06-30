OU football: Sooners land two more commitments for 2024 recruiting class

Jun. 29—Entering the midway point of the summer, Oklahoma's 2024 recruiting class is starting to take shape.

Just this week, the Sooners received commitments from two talented recruits. On Tuesday, Carl Albert running back Xavier Robinson picked Oklahoma over Oklahoma State and Colorado among others.

According to 247Sports, Robinson rushed for over 185 yards per game last season in leading the Titans to a state title. The 6-2, 220-pound back is the sixth ranked player in the state and No. 40 nationally among running backs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson is now teammates with fellow OU commit Kevin Sperry, a four-star quarterback who made news this summer after deciding to transfer to Carl Albert from Rock Hill in Prosper, Tex.

A day after Robinson announced he would be continuing his career in Norman, 2024 defensive end Wyatt Gilmore gave the Sooners their fifth four-star commitment of the class by 247Sports rankings.

Gilmore is the second-highest rated prospect from the state of Minnesota and is 22nd among edge rushers nationally. Miami and Minnesota each also offered the 6-4, 240-pound high schooler that spent time playing both tight end and defensive end.

Oklahoma now has 10 commitments in the 2024 class, with four coming on the defensive side of the ball and six on offense. 247Sports puts the Sooners' class at 36th nationally, and Texas Tech is the only Big 12 team ahead of them currently at 23rd nationally.

Advertisement

Last week, Dozie Ezukanma, a three-star wide receiver from Texas and James Nesta, a four-star linebacker from North Carolina also announced their commitment to Oklahoma.

Four-star wide receiver Zion Kearney of Texas remains the Sooners' highest-rated recruit in the class, ranked 69th among all players nationally and 15th among wide receivers according to 247Sports.

Safety Jayden Hardy (Lewisville, Tex.), cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe (Queen Creek, Ariz.) and quarterback Michael Hawkins (McKinney, Tex.) round out the four-star commits in the Sooners' 2024 class.

The Sooners closed out the 2023 recruiting cycle with the sixth-ranked class in the country with seven four-star commitments and two five-star commitments.

Tarik Masri is the interim sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com