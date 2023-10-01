OU football sets scoring mark vs. Matt Campbell & more stats from win against Iowa State

NORMAN — OU had no problem dissecting Iowa State's defense on Saturday.

The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) earned a 50-20 home win over the Cyclones (2-3, 1-1 Big 12). OU now shifts its focus to the Red River Rivalry game against Texas next Saturday at 11 a.m. in Dallas.

Here's a look at OU's win through the numbers.

OU, Iowa State put on aerial attack in the first quarter

2005: Junior safety Billy Bowman returned an interception for a touchdown just 53 seconds into the game. It marked the first time OU returned an interception for a touchdown on an opponent's opening possession since D.J. Wolfe recorded a 65-yard pick-six against Kansas on Oct. 15, 2005.

51: Iowa State's Rocco Becht connected with Jaylin Noel for a 51-yard touchdown with 10:50 left in the first quarter. It marked the longest play allowed by OU's defense all season.

5: Redshirt freshman Nic Anderson hauled in a 39-yard touchdown with 26 seconds left in the first quarter. It marked his fifth touchdown reception of the season, which is the most by an OU player through the first five games since Marvin Mims caught six touchdowns in 2020.

OU gains separation in the second quarter

67: Becht found Jayden Higgins for a 67-yard touchdown. It set the new record for the longest play surrendered by OU's defense this season.

2: Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel ran for a 6-yard touchdown with 6:49 left until halftime. It marked his first career game with multiple rushing touchdowns.

2006: Freshman safety Peyton Bowen blocked his second punt of the season with 6:06 left until halftime, and it resulted in a safety. He's the first OU player to block multiple punts since Jason Carter (two) in 2006.

46: Redshirt junior kicker Zach Schmit drilled a 46-yard field goal attempt with 3:32 left until halftime. That tied for a career-long make.

40: The Sooners entered halftime with a 40-20 lead. It marked the most points OU has scored in the first half of a Big 12 game since it held a 48-14 lead at halftime of a game against Texas Tech on Oct. 31, 2020.

OU enforces its will in the third quarter

35: Iowa State got held to just 35 yards of offense in the third quarter. It's the second-lowest number of yards allowed by the Sooners in a quarter this season. They only surrendered 25 yards of offense to Tulsa in the fourth quarter of a win on Sept. 16.

41: Gabriel connected with sophomore wide receiver Jayden Gibson for a 41-yard touchdown with 12:26 left in the third quarter. It marked Gibson's longest reception of the season and his second career touchdown.

OU secures dominant win

3: OU's defense recorded two interceptions on Saturday. It's the third straight game that the group has recorded multiple interceptions. The last time OU's defense went on such a streak was from Dec. 5-30, 2020 (against Baylor, Iowa State and Florida).

300: Gabriel threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. The last time Iowa State's defense allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for over 300 yards was Texas Tech's Donovan Smith on Nov. 21, 2021.

50: The Sooners earned a 50-20 win. It's the most points OU has scored against an Iowa State team coached by Matt Campbell, who's in his eighth season at the helm. The Sooners' previous high came in a 42-41 win on Nov. 9, 2021.

