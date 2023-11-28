OU football set to open SEC play in 2024 against Josh Heupel and Tennessee, per report

The Oklahoma Sooners have wrapped up their final season in the Big 12. This offseason, the Sooners will be gearing up for the SEC.

The Sooners learned who their opponents would be back in June, and now we’re getting a first glimpse at some of the dates on the schedule.

The schedule is expected to be released sometime in December. On Monday evening, ESPN’s Chris Low reported the dates for two Sooners matchups in 2024, Both of which will be played in Norman, Okla.

The Oklahoma Sooners are reportedly set to open SEC play at home on Sept. 21, 2024, against the Tennessee Volunteers. This will mark the return of Oklahoma’s last national champion quarterback, Josh Heupel. Heupel has been the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers the last two seasons.

The other matchup will take place toward the end of the season and will have SEC title game implications. Oklahoma will host Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 23, 2024.

Both home dates have already created a ton of buzz. The return of Heupel is one that many are excited about. It provides an opportunity for Oklahoma and its fans to give him the proper return he deserves. The Vols last played in Norman back in 2014, and Oklahoma came out on top.

Anytime Alabama comes to town, it has a chance of being a game of the week type contest. They last played in Norman in 2002, with the Sooners coming away with the win.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football set to open SEC play in 2024 vs. Tennessee, Josh Heupel