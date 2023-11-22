Which OU football seniors can return for Sooners in 2024 due to COVID eligibility rule?

NORMAN — Drake Stoops says he has never been one to think about himself much.

The redshirt fifth-year wide receiver prides himself in being a team player. But as Stoops prepares for his final home game at OU — a matchup with TCU at 11 a.m. Friday — it's hard not to look back at how far he has come.

A former Norman North standout, Stoops joined the Sooners as a walk-on in 2018. He's the son of legendary OU head coach Bob Stoops, who led the program to 10 Big 12 championships and the 2000 national championship.

But Drake created his own legacy with the Sooners. He got put on scholarship in 2021, and he boasts career-highs of 66 catches, 755 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Stoops has developed into a key contributor and a leader throughout his six seasons at OU. And as his time with the program comes to an end, he continues to make the most of it.

"I'm definitely soaking it in," Stoops said. "I'm trying to be present each day, be intentional about my work, spend time with my teammates and my coaches and just be around the building. I'm just enjoying it because it doesn't last forever.

"For me, it really went by really fast. So I'm just trying to get the most out of it."

Here's a look at rest of the OU players who are listed as seniors on the roster, although several can to return thanks to the extra season of eligibility given in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Oklahoma's Drake Stoops (12) scores a touchdown as West Virginia's Anthony Wilson (12) defends in the second half of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

No remaining eligibility

Rondell Bothroyd, DL: The redshirt senior defensive lineman transferred from Wake Forest on Jan. 8. Bothroyd has recorded 21 tackles (3.5 for loss) during his lone season at OU.

Isaiah Coe, DL: The redshirt senior defensive lineman began his career at the junior college level (Iowa Western) and joined OU before the 2021 season. Coe has recorded 54 tackles (15 for loss) and three sacks in three seasons with the Sooners.

Jordan Kelley, DL: A former Tulsa Union standout, Kelley has spent all six seasons of his college career at OU. The redshirt fifth-year defensive lineman has recorded 55 tackles (12.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks during his time with the Sooners.

Jonah Laulu, DL: The redshirt fifth-year defensive lineman transferred from Hawaii on Jan. 6, 2022. Laulu has recorded 31 tackles (8.5 for loss) and 2.5 sacks in his two seasons at OU.

McKade Mettauer, OL: The redshirt senior offensive lineman transferred from California on Dec. 27, 2021. Mettauer has started in 23 games during his two seasons with the Sooners.

Phil Paea, DL: The redshirt senior defensive lineman spent time at both Michigan and Utah State before arriving at OU this past offseason. He has appeared in two games for the Sooners.

Oklahoma's Reggie Pearson (21) runs after making a interception as West Virginia's Justin Johnson Jr. (26) and Tomas Rimac (55) defend in the second half of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

Reggie Pearson, DB: The redshirt senior safety transferred from Texas Tech on Dec. 22. Pearson has recorded 23 tackles (2.5 for loss) and one interception in his lone season with the Sooners.

Walter Rouse, OL: The redshirt senior offensive lineman began his career at Stanford and transferred to OU on Jan. 14, flipping his commitment from Nebraska. Rouse has started in all 11 games for the Sooners this season.

Caleb Shaffer, OL: The redshirt senior offensive lineman transferred from Miami (OH) on Jan. 5. Shaffer has appeared in 10 games for the Sooners this season.

Austin Stogner, TE: The senior tight end spent the first three years of his career at OU before spending the 2022 season at South Carolina. Stogner transferred back to OU on Dec. 8, and he has caught 15 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown this season.

Drake Stoops, WR: The redshirt fifth-year tight end has spent all six seasons of his college career at OU. Stoops has caught 146 passes for 1,669 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Marcus Stripling, DL: Stripling has spent his entire college career at OU. The senior defensive lineman has recorded 34 tackles (nine for loss) and 1.5 sacks in five seasons with the Sooners.

Additional eligibility available

Davis Beville, QB: The redshirt senior quarterback transferred from Pittsburgh on May 9, 2022. Beville has completed 15 of 30 pass attempts for 102 yards in two seasons at OU.

Luke Elzinga, P: The redshirt senior punter transferred from Central Michigan on Jan. 1. Elzinga has punted the ball 22 times this season for an average of 44 yards.

Trace Ford, DL: The redshirt senior defensive lineman transferred from OSU on Dec. 28. Ford has recorded 15 tackles (3.5 for loss), four broken-up passes and one interception during his lone season at OU.

Dillon Gabriel, QB: The redshirt senior quarterback began his career at UCF and transferred to OU on Jan. 3, 2022, flipping a prior commitment to UCLA. Gabriel has recorded 3,260 passing yards, 652 rushing yards and 69 total touchdowns in two seasons with the Sooners.

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

D.J. Graham, WR: The senior played cornerback for OU from 2020-21. Graham recorded 58 tackles (one for loss) and two interceptions at the position before moving to wide receiver during the 2022 season, and he hasn't recorded a catch for the Sooners.

Reggie Grimes, DL: The senior defensive lineman has spent his entire college career at OU. Grimes has recorded 43 tackles (11.5 for loss) and 7.5 sacks throughout his four seasons with the Sooners.

Jacob Lacey, DL: The redshirt senior defensive lineman transferred from Notre Dame on Nov. 24, 2022. Lacey has recorded 16 tackles (1.5 for loss) and one sack in his lone season at OU.

Key Lawrence, DB: The senior safety transferred from Tennessee on Jan. 25, 2021. Lawrence has recorded 147 tackles (10 for loss), three interceptions and 15 broken-up passes in his three seasons with the Sooners.

Marcus Major, RB: Major joined OU as a freshman running back from Milwood High in 2019. Now a redshirt senior, the Oklahoma City native has ran the ball 194 times for 833 yards and eight touchdowns during his five seasons with the Sooners.

Konnor Near, LB: After winning back-to-back Division II national championships at Ferris State, the redshirt senior linebacker transferred to OU on May 4. Near has recorded seven tackles in his lone season with the Sooners.

Josh Plaster, K/P: The redshirt senior kicker/punter transferred from Arizona State on April 13, 2021. Plaster has punted the ball 14 times for an average of 40.3 yards this season.

Andrew Raym, OL: Raym joined OU as a senior center from Broken Arrow High in 2020. Now a senior, he has recorded 28 starts throughout his four seasons with the Sooners.

Davon Sears, DL: The redshirt senior defensive lineman transferred from Texas State on Jan. 9. Sears has recorded one tackle (0.5 for loss) and one sack during his lone season at OU.

Da’Jon Terry, DL: The redshirt senior defensive lineman transferred from Tennessee on June 2. Terry has recorded 16 tackles (2.5 for loss) and one sack in his lone season with at OU.

Woodi Washington, DB: Washington has spent his entire college career at OU. The redshirt senior cornerback has recorded 192 tackles (2.5 for loss), five interceptions and 22 broken-up passes during his five seasons with the Sooners.

