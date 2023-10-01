OU football 'scarred up' from last year's loss to Texas, 'excited' for Red River Rivalry

NORMAN — Danny Stutsman didn't want to talk about it.

Andrew Raym didn't want to talk about it. Jonah Laulu didn't want to talk about it.

In the days leading up to its home game against Iowa State, OU's players made a conscious effort to not look ahead to the following week's rivalry game against Texas.

The Sooners wanted to take care of business against the Cyclones first. But after earning a dominant 50-20 win over Iowa State on Saturday, their focus has officially shifted to Texas.

It's shaping up to be one of the best Red River Showdown matchups in quite some time, as both No. 14-ranked OU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and No. 3 Texas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) enter the game with an unblemished record for the first time since 2011.

"The rivalry goes second to none," Stutsman said. "Deep history involved with it. We're both undefeated. I'm just excited to see what we can do."

OU has extra motivation to defeat Texas after suffering a 49-0 loss last season.

OU played that game without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He was out due to concussion protocol.

But Gabriel is available this time around, and he's playing some of his best football. The redshirt senior threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-39 passing against Iowa State.

"Exciting," Gabriel said of the opportunity to play Texas. "It’s an atmosphere, environment you live for and dream of. ... I think only a few people have quarterbacked in an environment like that. It’s special."

Texas poses the biggest challenge yet for OU on both sides of the ball.

The Longhorns are led on offense by sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers, who looked sharp in a 40-14 win over No. 24 Kansas on Saturday. He threw for 325 yards and recorded three total touchdowns.

Ewers has numerous options in the passing game. Junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy tops that list, but Adonai Mitchell and Ja'Tavion Sanders are also capable of doing damage.

On defense, Texas is led by Jaylon Ford. The senior linebacker was named the Big 12's preseason Defensive Player of the Year, and he boasts team-highs of 32 tackles (four for loss) and two interceptions through the first five games.

Texas' defense has only surrendered an average of 290.8 yards per contest this season. That ranks first in the conference.

But the Sooners are just as dangerous on both sides of the ball.

OU is averaging a conference-high 47.4 points per game this season. It has also allowed an average of just 10.8 points per game, which is the lowest in the Big 12.

Both teams enter the rivalry clash with plenty of momentum. But only one team will remain undefeated when the game clock hits zero.

"Obviously, last year happened," Stutsman said. "We've been through the fire, been scarred up. But we’re ready to go, man. We’re excited. We’ve been looking forward to this since last year. I’m really excited for what we can do."

OU vs. Texas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas (ABC)

