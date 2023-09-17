OU football savors monster day from Dillon Gabriel, Nic Anderson. 'Beautiful thing to see'

TULSA — Nic Anderson never lost steam as he carried a Tulsa defender on his back.

The OU redshirt freshman receiver had reeled in a deep pass from Jackson Arnold in the third quarter of the Sooners' game against the Golden Hurricane on Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium, and nothing was going to stop him from reaching the end zone.

Not even Tulsa's NuNu Campbell, who wrapped himself around Anderson in a desperate attempt to bring him down from behind.

Anderson carried Campbell for about 15 yards before falling into the end zone for his third touchdown of the contest. It was that kind of a day for OU's passing attack, which shined in the 66-17 victory.

"Making plays," redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. "Turning short passes into chunks. That’s why I think we played with a really good tempo. When we can put it all together, it’s a beautiful thing to see."

Sep 16, 2023; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma's Nic Anderson (4) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter during an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and University of Tulsa at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

OU threw for 476 yards on Saturday. It's the team's highest total since it racked up 486 passing yards against Missouri State on Sept. 12, 2020.

Gabriel orchestrated the onslaught. He went 28-for-31 through the air for 421 passing yards and five touchdowns, giving him a quarterback rating of 251.2.

"Dillon was fantastic," head coach Brent Venables said. "Dillon put a lot of really good balls out there today. The receivers did a good job of attacking leverage and being in a position of dominance."

Gabriel had a wealth of passing options to choose from in the blowout victory.

Atop that list was Anderson, who finished with three catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns. He's the first freshman in program history to record a trio of receiving touchdowns.

"It was crazy," Anderson said. "I feel so blessed right now. ... I’m just happy to be out here with my teammates."

Gabriel also connected on the deep ball with several other Sooners.

Sep 16, 2023; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma's Nic Anderson (4) receives a pass in the third quarter during an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and University of Tulsa at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Jalil Farooq bounced back from an early hiccup. After fumbling the ball on the opening kickoff, the junior receiver finished with six catches for a career-high 126 yards and one touchdown.

"I feel like my freshman year if I had done that, I would’ve been in my head the whole game," Farooq said of the early turnover. "Being an older guy and learning from that, the game is not over just because of one mistake. You've got to keep working.”

Andrel Anthony also continued his stretch of strong performances. The Michigan transfer caught four passes for 112 yards, including a 55-yard reception on OU's opening drive.

The deep ball proved to be the Sooners' biggest weapon. After recording six receptions of at least 25 yards in its first two games of the season, OU recorded nine receptions of that length on Saturday.

It was a strong showing for OU's passing game, which hopes to carry its momentum into conference play. The Sooners are set to face Cincinnati on the road next Saturday at 11 a.m.

“I feel like we got the best receiving room we’ve ever had, probably, in my opinion," Farooq said. "I feel like we've got dogs all around, so everybody’s making plays here and there. We’re just going to keep doing it.”

