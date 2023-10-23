OU football run game hopes to build momentum from late-game performance vs. UCF

NORMAN — For much of Saturday’s game against UCF, OU couldn’t do much of anything on the ground.

Marcus Major and Gavin Sawchuk struggled.

Jovantae Barnes and Tawee Walker were nowhere to be found.

And the Sooners — after lifting themselves into the College Football Playoff discussion two weeks earlier — seemed headed for a crushing defeat at the hands of the Knights.

But in the fourth quarter, OU’s running game came alive.

And though it took Peyton Bowen’s late sack and Kendel Dolby’s two-point conversion stopping tackle for the Sooners to pull off the 31-29 win over UCF at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, it was the running game that ultimately helped get the Sooners there.

“It was kind of seeing who would make a mistake and being patient,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said of maintaining belief in the run game. “Sometimes certain aspects of your game on both sides of the ball aren’t quite there. But I think you just continue to believe. As the game wore on, to me our competitive depth showed up just a little bit.”

After rushing for just 115 yards in the first three quarters, the Sooners ran for 74 in the fourth quarter alone.

Take away the sacks and the three knees the Sooners took to end the game, and the numbers were even more impressive late.

Major and Sawchuk combined for 11 carries for 92 yards, including Sawchuk’s 30-yard touchdown run with 3:13 remaining.

“I thought our guys did a really nice job of running through trash, winning on-on-ones,” Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “If we blocked it for eight, we gained 12. If we blocked it for four, we gained seven.

“That’s a big deal. We’ll need to build on that going forward.”

The performance was particularly big for Sawhcuk, who ran for 100 yards in the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State to end last season after getting just two carries in the regular season.

Sawchuk’s role was expected to grow significantly this season but an injury in preseason camp set him back.

Before Saturday, he’d had only 18 carries for 45 yards so far this season.

He finished with 10 carries for 62 yards against the Knights.

“I think the key word is mentally. It builds mentally in your head,” Sawchuk said when asked about his recent growth. “I think of course the physicality, the strength, the toughness, that all comes as well. But I feel like that starts in your head. You’ve got to make the decision to be that person on the team.”

Sawchuk did that Saturday.

The start of the game was a disaster for him.

Sawchuk fumbled on the Sooners’ second offensive play of the game, then on the third dropped a pass that seemed destined for a first down, forcing OU to punt.

Sawchuk didn’t get another touch until late in the second quarter.

At the end, the Sooners leaned back into Sawchuk.

On the last two full OU drives, both of which ended in touchdowns, Sawchuk had six carries for 56 yards. Of the 18 plays OU ran during those two drives, 11 were running plays.

Sawchuk said the running game the Sooners showed late against UCF was indicative of what the spot could look like the rest of the way.

“This is what we can be,” Sawchuk said. “We’re performing at this level. Now we’ve got to come back and do it and we can’t miss out on some of those opportunities.

"Going back to practice this next week and really working and grinding and then coming out the next week, being able to take advantage of those situations and not have those same issues. … Being able to start the way we know we can play.”

OU vs. Kansas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence (Fox)

