OU football rewind: Why Brent Venables didn't hesitate to go for it on fourth down vs. TCU

NORMAN — Brent Venables didn’t hesitate.

“Leb, go for it,” Venables said on the headset to offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Lebby said, ‘Yes sir,” and called an option play on fourth-and-1 from the Sooners' 34 late in the third quarter of Friday’s game vs. TCU.

“Knew it was going to be man-to-man and felt like we were going to have the ability to be two-on-one in the C gap, and we were,” Lebby said.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel kept it and ran 40 yards for the first down.

Two plays later, Drake Stoops scored a touchdown to extend the Sooners’ lead to 21 in an eventual 69-45 win.

“Gave him some grief about not scoring,” Lebby joked afterward. “But it was timely. It was good.”

Venables said he felt better about the offense’s ability to convert there than putting the game in the hands of his defense.

“We didn’t have good control on the defensive side of the ball and we needed it,” Venables said.

Here’s a look at what else we learned from the Sooners’ win:

More: Jackson Arnold 'trusts Coach Venables' to find best OC for OU football as Jeff Lebby exits

OU's Brent Venables didn't hesitate to go for it on fourth down late in the third vs. TCU.

Top 5 players of the week

1. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel showed no effects of the injury that knocked him out against BYU, throwing for 400 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 36 yards and another score.

2. Safety Billy Bowman: For the second consecutive week, Bowman returned an interception for a score. His 45-yard return with 6:12 to go put the game away for the Sooners. He also led the Sooners with nine tackles.

3. Running back Gavin Sawchuk: Sawchuk turned in a fourth consecutive big game, with 22 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a pair of catches for 16 yards.

4. Wide receiver Drake Stoops: Stoops had another monster game, with 12 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown, a gritty 9-yard catch and run late in the third quarter.

5. Left tackle Walter Rouse: Rouse graded out at 75.5 according to Pro Football Focus, his second-best grade of the season. He helped the Sooners post 607 yards of total offense, the Sooners’ third-highest total of the season.

More: With Jeff Lebby taking over as Mississippi State coach, who could be OU football's OC?

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) dives for a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

Top 5 players of the season

1. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel’s season-long PFF grade is 91.8, the third-best in college football among quarterbacks, behind only LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Oregon’s Bo Nix..

2. Wide receiver Drake Stoops: Stoops has nearly doubled his career production from his first five seasons, with a Big 12-best 78 catches for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has 37 more receptions than another other OU receiver.

3. Safety Billy Bowman: Bowman has six interceptions, second nationally behind only Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts. He leads the nation with three interception returns for a touchdown.

4. Linebacker Danny Stutsman: Stutsman finished the regular season second in tackles with 99 tackles, second in the Big 12. He also is second in the league in tackles for loss with 16.

5. Running back Gavin Sawchuk: Over the last four games, Sawchuk has asserted himself as the Sooners’ top back, rushing for 483 yards and five touchdowns to overtake Tawee Walker as OU’s leading rusher.

Ryan Aber covers OU athletics for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Ryan? He can be reached at raber@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @RyAber. Sign up for the OU Sooners newsletter to access more OU coverage. Support Scott’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

More: 'Trust the process': How Gavin Sawchuk became OU football's top running back

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Inside OU football coach Brent Venables' fourth-down call vs. TCU