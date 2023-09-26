OU football rewind: Walter Rouse's push highlights Sooners' OL play vs. Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — OU running back Tawee Walker had visions of pulling off a Caleb Williams.

Walter Rouse made sure that was unnecessary.

Late in the third quarter of Saturday’s 20-6 Sooners’ win at Cincinnati, the Bearcats looked headed toward a second-down stop of Sooners’ quarterback Dillon Gabriel at the goal line.

Walker circled around to try to wrest the ball from Gabriel to score, but Rouse had other ideas.

OU’s 6-foot-6, 323-pound offensive tackle battered Gabriel, Walker and two Cincinnati defenders into the end zone.

“I was supposed to be on the rush, who’s on the ball, so I went out on him, then next thing I know, I see DG trying to get to the goal line,” Rouse said. “I’m like, ‘OK, what can I do to get him across?’ He was right there, so I tried to bring him across.”

Rouse’s play was the highlight of the day for OU’s offensive line, which was tested against a stout Bearcats’ defensive front.

“I think this is gonna be one of the best defenses if not the best D-line that we face all season, especially with the two interior guys,” guard McKade Mettauer said.

OU struggled to run the ball for much of the game, but had more success in the second half.

The highlight was Rouse’s assist on Gabriel’s touchdown, which made it 17-6 Sooners.

It wasn’t the first time a Rouse had put a hurting on Cincinnati.

Rouse’s grandfather, Vic Rouse, hit the game-winning shot for Loyola to beat Cincinnati in the 1963 NCAA championship basketball game.

Saturday’s game was a learning experience for Troy Everett, who started at left guard in place of the injured Savion Byrd.

“On our counters and plays like that, I think he needs to do a little bit better job picking up the interior blitz,” Mettauer said of Everett.

“When he’s on the front side of the counter, like when I’m pulling. But I think it comes with experience, like I’ve said before. He does a lot of center during practice, so maybe getting him some more guard reps during the week would be good for him. But I think he’s coming along well and today showed it. It wasn’t perfect, but he’s adjusting well to the guard position."

Top 5 players of the week

1. Safety Key Lawrence: Lawrence came up with a critical interception in the end zone late in the second quarter and OU leading 10-3. It wasn’t just that play, though. Lawrence was a steady presence in the Sooners’ secondary, allowing just one reception and playing a solid role in the pass rush and run defense.

2. Wide receiver Andrel Anthony: Anthony had yet another big game, with seven catches for 117 yards on eight targets. His 49-yard reception on the final play of the third quarter helped set up a field goal.

3. Linebacker Danny Stutsman: Stutsman continues to rack up the tackle numbers, with 13 more against the Bearcats — 3.5 of them for loss. He was particularly impactful in the first half.

4. Offensive tackle Walter Rouse: Rouse’s assist on Dillon Gabriel was the highlight of the Sooners’ offensive-line performance, but he was steady in run blocking all day.

5. Wide receiver Nic Anderson: Played 25 snaps against the Bearcats and had three catches for 35 yards — including a 5-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter. Anderson’s size, at 6-foot-4, gives the Sooners’ passing game an element it has been missing in recent years.

Top 5 players of the season

1. Linebacker Danny Stutsman: Stutsman’s 43 tackles are six more than any other player in the Big 12 and good for 11th-most in the country. Only four other Power Five players have more tackles than Stutsman.

2. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel’s 197.18 passing efficiency rating is fifth-best in the country. Gabriel has thrown for 1,227 yards with 12 touchdowns and just one interception through four games.

3. Wide receiver Andrel Anthony: Anthony has been the Sooners’ clear No. 1 receiver so far, showing off his ability to stretch the field regularly. Anthony has 21 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown.

4. Cornerback Woodi Washington: Washington hasn’t been tested a ton, but that speaks to his coverage ability. When plays have gone his way, Washington has been the Sooners’ most consistent tackler.

5. Safety Peyton Bowen: There are plenty of options here, but we’ll go with the freshman phenom. Bowen has bounced between several spots in the secondary and performed well wherever he’s been.

Reggie Grimes keeps fighting

After starting 10 games last season, Reggie Grimes has been relegated to a backup role this season.

In the third quarter Saturday, Grimes teamed up with Isaiah Coe to stop Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones for no gain on third-and-2 at the Sooners’ 20.

It was a big play for Grimes, who played a major role in OU’s non-conference defensive success last season before fading once conference play began.

“Reggie’s put a lot of work into it off the field in terms of preparing, getting himself ready,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “So when his opportunity came, regardless of it’s as much as what some people thought, he was ready for it. … Proud of him and look forward to his continued development and growth.”

Redshirt watch

For the first time this season, backup quarterback Jackson Arnold did not appear in a game.

Arnold still isn’t expected to redshirt, though he could appear in one more game and maintain the redshirt status.

The biggest development on the redshirt front was the collegiate debut of cornerback Jasiah Wagoner.

Wagoner had been one of the surprises of preseason camp, but had been banged up, delaying his OU debut.

Wagoner played just two plays, but his status will be one to watch moving forward.

With Arnold having not played against Cincinnati, four freshmen have appeared in every game, all defensive players — Adepoju Adebawore, Peyton Bowen. Lewis Carter and Jacobe Johnson.

Cornerback Makari Vickers, offensive lineman Cayden Green, linebacker Samuel Omosigho and Arnold have each appeared in three games.

OU vs. Iowa State

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (FS1)

