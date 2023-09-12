OU football rewind: Sooners' issues at left guard, top players & redshirt tracker

NORMAN — One of the biggest lingering storylines from OU’s 28-11 win over SMU on Saturday came on the offensive line.

Left guard Savion Byrd was one of the talks of preseason camp, but against the Mustangs, Byrd allowed a sack midway through the first quarter and soon gave way to Troy Everett, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Appalachian State.

Byrd returned in the fourth quarter and performed much better, but that spot on the offensive line figures to continue to draw attention in the coming weeks, including Saturday when the Sooners play at Tulsa (2:30 p.m., ESPN2).

According to Pro Football Focus, Everett played 47 snaps, grading out at 66.2 — 73.3 in pass blocking.

Byrd played 30 plays, grading out at 62.4 overall but an abysmal 29.8 in pass blocking — no other Sooners’ defender graded worse than 42.9 in the category.

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was vague Monday when asked about the spot.

“When you put the game on, our guys played incredibly hard, and they tried to be incredibly physical,” Lebby said. “We did not play very clean. We couldn’t get out of our way at times. That wasn’t just up front.”

Here’s a look at more of what we learned from the Sooners’ victory over the Mustangs:

OU running back Jovantae Barnes (2) looks for a gap to run between Andrew Raym (73) and Savion Byrd (59) during a 73-0 win against Arkansas State on Sept. 2 in Norman.

Top 5 players of the week

Running back Tawee Walker: The junior walk-on made the offense go, especially in the second quarter. He didn’t find the end zone but had 21 carries for 117 yards and added three catches for 25 yards. All of those were career highs.

Linebacker Danny Stutsman: Stutsman finished one off his career high with 17 tackles, 2.5 for loss, five solo, one sack, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry. Stutsman put up huge numbers last season but he’s been at a different level so far. Saturday was his best game as a Sooner.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel wasn’t as good as he was against Arkansas State, but he showed off his running ability, rushing for 20 yards and was solid through the air, going 19 of 27 for 176 yards and four touchdowns.

Cheetah Justin Harrington: Harrington was strong in coverage against the Mustangs, allowing only two catches for 20 yards on five targets that went his way, and put the game away with a late interception.

Wide receiver Andrel Anthony: The Michigan transfer is looking more and more like the Sooners’ top receiving option, He had seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Through two games, Anthony has 10 catches for 142 yards.

Oklahoma's Andrel Anthony (5) runs in for a touchdown in front of SMU's Isaiah Nwokobia (23) in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Venables: Facing Preston Stone helped defense

OU coach Brent Venables said his defense learned plenty from facing SMU quarterback Preston Stone.

“Preston’s a very good player,” Venables said. “Preston, as we saw, he has tremendous accuracy, can throw on the run. He really never panicked. He’s got good instincts in the pocket. He evaded a couple of sacks a few different times. And then he’s smart. He makes good decisions.

“I thought with that test, they responded well. It should bode well from an experience standpoint, getting better and learning the margin or error is smaller.”

Stone finished 26 of 45 for 250 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

The 11 points posted by SMU were its fewest scored since the 2017 Frisco Bowl and the fewest in the regular season since 2016.

Redshirt tracker

Venables said quarterback Jackson Arnold would not redshirt this season after playing in the first two games.

“He’s our No. 2 quarterback,” Venables said. “I don’t see any reason we would want to redshirt him. We can’t afford to.”

But several other freshmen figure to be redshirted.

After 21 freshmen played in the season-opening 73-0 win over Arkansas State, that list was trimmed considerably against SMU.

Only six true freshmen played for the Sooners against the Mustangs — Arnold, defensive lineman Adepoju Adebawore, linebacker Lewis Carter, and defensive backs Peyton Bowen, Jacobe Johnson and Makari Vickers.

For Vickers, it was his debut after he didn’t play in the opener.

Players can play up to four games and still keep their redshirt status.

