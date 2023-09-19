OU football rewind: A more 'disruptive' defensive line is 'wonderful thing' for Sooners

NORMAN — One of the most encouraging signs for OU’s defense in Saturday’s 66-17 thrashing of Tulsa was the performance of the Sooners’ defensive line.

Not only did the Sooners have 15 tackles for loss — their most since the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game — but most of those (8.5) came from the defensive line.

Freshman Adepoju Adebawore led the way with 2.5 with Gracen Halton adding 1.5. Nine defensive linemen in total were at least in on one tackle for loss.

“We were more disruptive,” Sooners defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “I thought our guys inside were more disruptive and certainly that’s a wonderful thing, especially when you’re going into a week like we’re going into right now where we know our inside guys have to win and get knock-back because if we’re at the line of scrimmage and we go backwards, there’s gonna be some big-time seams.”

Here’s a look at more of what we learned from the Sooners’ victory over the Golden Hurricane:

Top 5 players of the week

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel was fantastic once again, going 28 of 31 for 421 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He set a single-game school record for completion percentage (90.3%, minimum 25 attempts) and posted a 251.2 pass efficiency rating — the highest by a Power Five player over the weekend. Only three others FBS quarterbacks since 1996 have completed at least 90% of their passes and threw for at least 400 yards in a game.

Linebacker Danny Stutsman: Stutsman once again led the way for the Sooners’ defense, with nine tackles, two for loss, and an interception return for a touchdown. Stutsman said he wasn’t going to be stopped short of the end zone after being brought down by a quarterback near the goal line in last season’s win over Iowa State.

Wide receiver Nic Anderson: Anderson’s three catches — all for touchdowns — for 120 yards certainly qualified for the list regardless, but offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said the most impressive part of Anderson’s game against Tulsa was the work he did with the ball not in his hands. The PFF grades certainly bear that out, as he ranked just behind Gabriel with a 91.5 overall rating and posted an 82.8 run-block rating, the best on the team.

Wide receiver Jalil Farooq: Farooq had his biggest game of the season, with six catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. It doesn’t look like Farooq is going to be a clear No. 1 receiver on this team, but that’s not a bad thing as Andrel Anthony, Drake Stoops, Nic Anderson and others have shown that this might be the deepest group or receivers the Sooners have fielded in some time.

Cornerback Gentry Williams: Hard not to give Williams a nod after he started the Sooners’ interception barrage with the first of OU’s five against Tulsa and did it in his hometown. Williams allowed only two catches on the day and, more impressively, Tulsa receivers had just two yards after the catch in those situations.

RB rotation continues to evolve

After Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk had the majority of the running-back carries against Tulsa and Tawee Walker and Marcus Major combined for none, it was clear the running-back rotation is a work-in-progress.

It wasn’t necessarily a surprise that Barnes and Sawchuk saw more carries but that neither Walker nor Major got a carry was a bit of an eyebrow-raiser.

“There’s a fine line, and we’re continuing to work through that,” Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said of the running back group. “But guys have played quite a bit through the first three weeks. It was really good to get Gavin back on the field and get him quality reps. As we move forward, it’ll be a little more of the hot hand and who’s playing really well at the time and in the moment as we’re inside the game.

Redshirt tracker

Five true freshmen have played in every game so far for the Sooners, moving closer to losing their ability to redshirt this season.

Most are no surprise.

Peyton Bowen made his first career start as the Sooners had to adjust without either Justin Harrington or Dasan McCullough available (though McCullough dressed out for the game at least).

Quarterback Jackson Arnold played a few snaps during the regular course of the game then took over for Dillon Gabriel with the game well in hand and threw for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive lineman Adepoju Adebawore saw his most action of the season so far against Tulsa and performed well.

Cornerback Jacobe Johnson played in 16 plays, continuing his surge after arriving during the summer with some making up to do on players who arrived in time for spring ball.

Linebacker Lewis Carter saw the field briefly against the Golden Hurricane as well.

A couple of freshmen played in their second game. Offensive lineman Cayden Green could be needed moving forward at left guard though he struggled some against Tulsa after replacing the injured Savion Byrd.

Linebacker Samuel Omosigho figures to be unlikely to redshirt, especially with Harrington and McCullough being banged up.

Wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway played in his second game after missing the SMU game, while running back Daylan Smothers also played against the Golden Hurricane. Defensive back Makari Vickers appeared in his second consecutive game.

OU vs. Cincinnati

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati (Fox)

