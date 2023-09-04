OU football rewind: Gavin Freeman showing 'he could play anywhere in America'

NORMAN — OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was joking.

But there was also a lesson behind his wisecrack when asked Monday how a player like wide receiver Gavin Freeman slipped through the recruiting cracks and wound up as a walk-on with the Sooners.

“We’re not very smart,” Lebby said. “It really is incredible. I think he’s one of those guys. … You can never bat 1.000. It’s different every single year with every single kid.”

Freeman was among the biggest generators of buzz during the Sooners’ preseason camp and he showed why in Saturday’s 73-0 win over Arkansas State, returning a punt 82 yards for a touchdown — OU’s first punt return for a score in seven seasons — and adding four catches for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Freeman wasn’t glossed over by everyone.

He was committed to Texas Tech as a scholarship receiver in the 2022 class before the Red Raiders’ coaching change shuffled things up and he wound up turning down some non-Power Five scholarship offers to join the Sooners as a walk-on.

“He’s a young man that, again, he could play anywhere in America,” Lebby said. “I’m dang glad he’s playing for us.”

With Drake Stoops suffering a shoulder injury — even though there’s optimism the AC sprain might not keep Stoops off the field for long — Freeman’s offensive role could grow even bigger.

Here’s some more of what we learned from the annihilation of Arkansas State:

Oklahoma's Gavin Freeman (82) runs back a punt for a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Five best OU football players of the week

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: Plenty of players could’ve been on this top-five list, but Gabriel is at the pinnacle after showing plenty of poise and staying in complete control against Arkansas State. The challenges will be far greater down the road but it’s hard to envision Gabriel handling the opener better than he did Saturday.

Quarterback Jackson Arnold: The freshman phenom showed off his running ability on his third drive of the game, taking it in for a 7-yard touchdown. Arnold’s arm is the focal point of his game, but he has plenty of ability to make plays with his feet as well.

Wide receiver Drake Stoops: Before suffering an injury midway through the first quarter, Stoops was on track for perhaps the best game of his career. He had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, and made plays both in space and in traffic to show why he’s as well-thought-of as he is among his teammates and coaches.

Defensive end Ethan Downs: Downs graded out the best of OU’s defensive ends group, registering at 76.6 by Pro Football Focus. He had two tackles, including a sack. The defensive line must be more disruptive moving forward, but it did what it needed to do against Arkansas State and Downs showed by even in a seemingly deep group, he’s expected to carry the weight at times.

Cornerback Kani Walker: Walker isn’t at the top of the depth chart, but the second-year transfer from Louisville was PFF’s top-graded OU defender in the opener at an eye-popping 91.7. No other player who played more than two plays graded out better than 77.4. Of course, the biggest piece of that for Walker was his forced fumble and recovery in the third quarter, the only takeaway of the day.

No nerves for Jackson Arnold

Jackson Arnold didn’t feel any pressure when he jogged onto the Owen Field turf for OU’s first offensive drive of the second half Saturday against Arkansas State.

“Like Dillon (Gabriel) went out and did his job,” the freshman quarterback said after OU’s 73-0 victory. “I knew there was no pressure on me. Of course, I want to play good. But I didn’t feel like there was any pressure on me to perform. Just wanted to go out there and show what I can do.”

It wasn’t just that in-the-moment pressure that was missing for Arnold on Saturday.

He didn’t feel much in the way of nerves as he warmed up before the game.

That’s unusual for Arnold.

“Honestly, it was kind of weird,” he said. “Normally, like in high school, I get really nervous before games. Today, once I started throwing in pregame, I felt fine. Nerves settled down.”

Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold (10) runs past Arkansas State's Javante Mackey (24) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Oklahoma won 73-0.

There was little question about the ultimate outcome entering the game.

The Sooners were heavy favorites over the Red Wolves and an OU loss would’ve been catastrophic.

But the quarterback performances — particularly Arnold’s — showed again why offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has repeatedly said he’s more confident in his quarterback depth this season vs. 2022.

Gabriel went 19 of 22 for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

All three of his incompletions came outside the numbers on the field.

“I don’t think there’s a ton to read into that,” Lebby said Monday. “I do think those guys operated, again, cleanly, and decision-making was good. Guys made some competitive plays as well. So, that was awesome.”

Arnold was even more efficient, completing all 11 of his passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

OU vs. SMU

KICKOFF: 5 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (ESPN+)

