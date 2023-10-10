OU football rewind: Billy Bowman, Sooners' defense 'whoops' Texas on goal-line stand

DALLAS — Billy Bowman locked his arms around Xavier Worthy’s neck and twisted.

Instead of trying to tackle a Longhorn, it looked like Bowman was wrestling a steer as he torqued his body to bring down Texas’ star wide receiver just short of the goal line.

Bowman’s tackle was the fourth and final of a series of goal-line stops early in the fourth quarter of OU’s eventual 34-30 win over Texas on Saturday.

Moments earlier, the Longhorns had first-and-goal at the 1. Four plays later, it was the Sooners’ ball.

Officials stopped play to review whether or not Worthy had stretched the ball into the end zone, but Bowman wrested Worthy’s bottom to the turf.

“Yes, I did,” Bowman said when asked if he knew he’d stopped Worthy short. “There was no reason to review it.”

Bowman said the drive wasn’t necessarily a statement for the Sooners’ defense, though it does show the group’s progress from last season.

“Those moments come, you’ve got to be ready for them,” Bowman said.

Defensive coordinator Ted Roof said the reasons for the stop were simple.

“It’s called lining up and trying to whoop the man in front of you, then getting off blocks and tackling the ball, get some hats to the ball so they don’t fall forward,” Roof said. “That was a big deal, because we had some guys getting off blocks, gang-tackling that kept him from falling forward that allowed us to have a great goal-line stand.”

Kip Lewis played just three plays in the game but what a three plays they were.

Lewis had the solo stop of Jonathan Brooks on first down, then teamed up with Dasan McCullough to stop Brooks at the 1 again on second down.

“Coach did a tremendous job game-planning that exact scenario,” linebacker Danny Stutsman said. “We put together a perfect package for that situation. We had young guys like Kip Lewis who came in and were ready to play. He was locked in, dialed in.

“At the end of the day, in a situation like that, it comes down to heart and how bad someone wants it, how bad a team can really come together and generate a push.”

Here’s a look at more of what we learned after the Sooners’ win over the Longhorns:

Top 5 players of the week

1. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel cemented himself into OU-Texas lore by engineering a final drive where he was 4 for 4 for 58 yards, including the game-winning touchdown to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds remaining. Gabriel also fueled the Sooners’ running game with 14 carries for 113 yards and a score.

2. Wide receiver Jalil Farooq: The junior receiver continues to make a case for being the Sooners’ top receiver, with a career high 130 yards on five catches.

3. Safety Billy Bowman: This could almost be a list of Bowman’s top five plays Saturday. He forced a fumble on Texas’ second drive (that was ultimately overturned on replay), then moments later it was his hit near the goalline that popped the ball free for Kendel Dolby’s interception. Then Bowman made the critical fourth-down tackle of Xavier Worthy just outside the goal line to give OU the ball back in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

4. Safety Peyton Bowen: Bowen played only 17 plays but was effective while he was out there, leading the Sooners’ with an 80.2 grade according to Pro Football Focus. The freshman’s big third-quarter hit on Quinn Ewers forced a fumble that gave the Sooners the ball back with a 10-point lead.

5. Offensive tackle Walter Rouse: The Stanford transfer once again made a big play near the goal line, occupying two Texas pass rushers to help give Dillon Gabriel enough time to make the game-winning touchdown pass.

Top 5 players of the season

1. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel became the 18th quarterback in Football Bowl Subdivision history to pass for more than 13,000 career yards with his performance against Texas. Gabriel sits at 13,083 yards. He needs 170 more passing yards to pass Texas’ Colt McCoy for 16th in NCAA history.

2. Linebacker Danny Stutsman: Stutsman had nine more tackles against the Longhorns, raising his Big 12-leading number to 58. Stutsman is 17th nationally in total tackles and tied for seventh in tackles for loss with 10.5.

3. Wide receiver Jalil Farooq: Farooq continues his surge and now has 20 catches for 415 yards and two touchdowns with 10 of those catches coming over the last two games.

4. Safety Peyton Bowen: Bowen has handled multiple roles well, and is the Sooners’ highest-graded defender (minimum 20 plays) according to PFF with 82.3. Bowen has yet to miss a tackle and has two blocked punts and a team-high four pass break-ups.

5. Wide receiver Nic Anderson: Anderson just keeps piling up the touchdown catches, with six over the last four games including the game-winner against Texas on his only reception of the game. Anderson is tied for fourth on the team in receptions with 11 but has one-third of the Sooners’ touchdown receptions.

Dillon Gabriel’s forgotten play

In the midst of Saturday’s wild game, including DIllon Gabriel’s heroics on the Sooners’ final drive, one major play was largely ignored.

Late in the first quarter, Gabriel was looking to his right as Andrey Raym snapped the ball, which sailed far past Gabriel and toward the goal line in Sooners’ territory.

But Gabriel sprinted back to the ball and instead of falling on it, regained control and bought himself just enough time to heave the ball incomplete past the line of scrimmage.

Even a sack in that situation would’ve been disastrous, especially after Texas’ blocked punt for a touchdown earlier in the game.

But instead, Gabriel was able to give Josh Plaster more room to work, making it third-and-3 from the OU 30.

Then Texas’ Keilan Robinson ran into Plaster, drawing a flag that kept the Sooners’ drive alive.

OU ended up kicking a field goal to take a 10-7 lead on the 13-play, 78-yard drive that ate up 4:34 on the clock.

Gabriel’s calm in that moment ultimately helped the Sooners put points on the board and give their defense some additional time to rest.

Redshirt watch

Freshman offensive lineman Cayden Green became the latest OU player to cross the redshirt threshold Saturday, when he came on in relief of Troy Everett at left guard and wound up playing 57 of the Sooners’ 82 offensive snaps.

Green had a key block on Tawee Walker’s second-quarter touchdown run.

Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold also remains at four games played after not playing for the second consecutive game

Here’s a look at the Sooners’ redshirt possibilities through six games, with only freshmen accounted for (minus Justin Harrington, who will seek a medical hardship to gain an additional year of eligibility):

Played in five or more games: Adepoju Adebawore, Peyton Bowen, Lewis Carter, Cayden Green, Jacobe Johnson, Samuel Omosigho.

Played in four games: Jackson Arnold, Jaquaize Pettaway, Makari Vickers

Played in two games: Eli Merck, Ashton Sanders, Daylan Smothers, Jasiah Wagoner

Played on one game: Joshua Bates, Taylor Heim, Kalib Hicks, Daeh McCullough, Kade McIntyre, Heath Ozaeta, Markus Strong, Taylor Wein

Will seek medical hardship redshirt: Justin Harrington.

