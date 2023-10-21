OU football report card: Mixed grades as Sooners spurn UCF's upset bid to stay unbeaten

NORMAN — The Sooners survived. Just barely. Let’s get to the grades of OU’s 31-29 win Saturday against UCF:

More: How Dillon Gabriel's family is making every OU football game 'like a Thanksgiving'

OU’s big play defense: D

The Knights had more three-and-outs (4) than yards (3) on their first four possessions of the game. Then the dam broke.

UCF scored two touchdowns and a field goal on its next three drives, which were fueled by big plays.

Big plays (passes of 15+ and runs of 10+) accounted for 317 of UCF’s 397 yards.

Knights running back RJ Harvey had a 54 yard run that set up a touchdown. Later in the first half, Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee rolled to his left and threw an off-balanced throw to receiver Javon Baker, who ran free for an 86-yard touchdown.

On third-and-15 late in the third quarter, Plumlee completed a 39-yard pass for the first down. On fourth-and-10 later in the drive, with the game on the line, Plumlee connected with Baker for a 12-yard touchdown to set up the failed two-point conversion which could’ve tied the game.

More: What are the stories behind OU football players' tattoos? Dillon Gabriel, Sooners explain

Nic Anderson catching touchdowns: A+

Nic Anderson is listed as a wide receiver, but his real position is touchdown specialist.

On a third-and-3 late in the second quarter, OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel went deep to Anderson for a 42-yard touchdown — Anderson’s second score of the game. Anderson had a 29-yard touchdown on a slant route in the first quarter.

Of his four catches in the first half, two were touchdown receptions. That 50% touchdown rate actually hurt his average. He came into the game with six touchdowns on 11 receptions.

Anderson finished with five catches for a team-high 105 yards.

More: OU football: What to know about the Oklahoma Sooners' 2023 schedule, roster and more

Taking advantage of good field position: D

OU had four drives in the first quarter. Here’s where each drive started.

1. OU 45-yard line

2. UCF 40-yard line

3. UCF 45-yard line

4. OU 48-yard line

OU’s defense, and a few shanks off the foot of UCF punter Mitch McCarthy, gifted the Sooner offense excellent field position, but OU only managed seven points on those four first-quarter drives. One drive ended in a punt, and the other two in missed field goals by Zach Schmit.

Of all OU plays, 39% of them were snapped in UCF territory.

More: OU Four Downs: How many Power Five programs has OU football yet to play after UCF game?

Zach Schmit: D

Rough day for OU’s kicker, who missed first-half field goals from 38-and 43 yards before making a 25-yard chip shot as the first half expired.

Schmit went 12-of-18 on field goals last season. He’s 9-of-13 this season.

More: OU football erases largest deficit of the season vs. UCF & more stats from Sooners' win

Colton Boomer: A

If ever a kicker was destined to be a Sooner, it would be Boomer.

But Boomer, a sophomore from Lake Mary, Florida, kicks for the Knights. And he kicked well Saturday.

Boomer went 3-of-3 on field goals, including a 48-yard make to give the Knights a 20-17 lead early in the third quarter, and a 46-yarder later in the third quarter to make it 23-17 Knights.

More: OU football's Brent Venables is no stranger to UCF coach Gus Malzahn's trick plays

Clutch defense: B+

After OU stuffed UCF on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the first half, Sooner linebacker Jaren Kanak was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Instead of facing a fourth-and-1 from the 1-yard line, the Knights were graciously granted a first down.

On first down, Plumlee faked a pitch and ran up the gut untouched for a touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

OU’s defense stood tall on the goal line stand before Kanak’s penalty, and it made another crucial stop after UCF safety Quadric Bullard intercepted Gabriel on OU’s first drive of the third quarter. The Knights took over at the OU 31-yard line, but the Sooners held them to a field goal.

No stop, of course, was more clutch than how OU defended UCF’s two-point conversion at the end of the game. The Sooners sniffed out the trickery.

More: OU football vs. UCF: Five takeaways from Sooners' win against Knights to stay atop Big 12

Pink out: A+

OU’s entire coaching staff, outside of a few blue-shirted play callers, wore pink polos in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Pink ribbons were painted in the back of the end zones, and there were pink pads around the goalposts.

Several Sooners wore pink accessories with their traditional crimson and white uniforms. They also wore a pink ribbon decal on the back of their helmets.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is especially meaningful for the Sooners. Brent Venables’ wife, Julie, was diagnosed in June with breast cancer.

—Joe Mussatto, Columnist

More: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs UCF report card: Mixed grades as Sooners deny upset bid