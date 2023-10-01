OU football report card: Dillon Gabriel, Sooners ace final test before Red River Rivalry

NORMAN — OU turned a good Iowa State defense into mush Saturday night.

Big plays on both sides was the story of the first half before the Sooners shut out the Cyclones in the second half.

Let’s grade OU’s 50-20 win.

Atmosphere: A

The night game in Norman didn’t disappoint.

The crowd erupted in the first minute of the game when Sooner safety Billy Bowman returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Sooner faithful stayed loud throughout.

The coolest moment was a light show in the break before the fourth quarter.

Fans turned on their phone flashlights and held them up as the stadium lights dimmed. The lights bobbed to the music, and the stadium lights flashed on and off.

Bob Stoops and Toby Keith created quite a stir when they emerged from the tunnel before the game.

“You know the road to the Big 12 championship runs through Norman,” Stoops yelled into the microphone before Keith started a “Boomer Sooner” chant.

Former OU quarterback Landry Jones also made an appearance.

OU special teams: A

Peyton Bowen’s OU career is only five games old, but he already has two blocked punts. The first came against SMU, and the second came Saturday in the second quarter against Iowa State.

Bowen smothered Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins at the Iowa State 20-yard line, and the ball bounced backward toward the end zone where OU’s Trace Ford tried to scoop up the loose ball for a touchdown. Instead, the ball rolled through the end zone for a safety, giving OU a 30-20 lead.

After getting the ball back, the Sooners paid off the safety with a 46-yard field goal. Kicker Zach Schmit missed from 36 yards earlier in the game. He went 2-of-3 for the game, adding a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel: A

Just another day at the office for Gabriel as he completed 26-of-39 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns. Gabriel threw one interception.

He also rushed for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

Gabriel had a 54-yard pass to Brenen Thompson and a 49-yard pass to Jalil Farooq, both of which were underthrown, but Gabriel’s receivers made nice plays. Farooq made his catch through a pass interference flag.

Gabriel has Heisman-caliber numbers through five games.

Jackson Arnold replaced Gabriel midway through the fourth quarter.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht: C

Credit the Iowa State redshirt freshman for not folding after throwing a pick-six 57 seconds into the game. Becht bounced back on Iowa State’s second drive with a 51-yard touchdown pass to junior Jaylin Noel.

Becht’s big passes of 51 and 67 yards accounted for a bulk of his production.

Becht’s overall numbers were rough: 15-of-33, 188 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions.

OU run game: C

OU remained uninspiring on the ground.

Marcus Major was the bellcow back, rushing 19 times for 66 yards. Gavin Sawchuck had 20 yards on seven carries.

The Sooners averaged 3.8 yards per rush.

Tawee Walker had a 60-yard run in the fourth quarter negated due to holding.

Those who bet the over: A+

The over/under was 48.5. There were 60 points scored in the first half.

OU covered the over by itself.

