OU football report card: Clutch gene is alive and well with Sooners' defense vs. Texas

DALLAS — OU went on a last-minute, game-winning drive to beat Texas 34-30 on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

Just the latest classic in a Red River Rivalry series filled with them.

Let’s grade the Sooners win.

Dillon Gabriel: A

You get an automatic A if you lead a comeback in the Cotton Bowl.

Gabriel went 4-of-5 passing on the Sooners’ 75-yard game-winning drive, throwing a 3-yard touchdown to Nic Anderson to cap the drive.

Gabriel’s overall line: 23-of-38 passing for 285 yards, one passing touchdown and no interceptions. He ran for a career-high 113 yards and another score.

Few plays were bigger than his 44-yard run up the gut on second-and-10 in the fourth quarter.

Gabriel was poised. He made a heads up play late in the first quarter when a snap he wasn’t expecting sailed by him. Gabriel chased it down as it rolled toward Texas’ end zone. Gabriel could’ve dove on the ball for a giant loss, but he picked it up and promptly threw it away, averting disaster.

Later in that drive Gabriel uncorked a beautiful ball to Jalil Farooq for 43 yards. Gabriel put everything he had into the throw. Gabriel’s heads-up throwaway and his deep ball to Farooq led to a Sooner field goal.

Forcing turnovers: A

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw two interceptions in the first half (to Kendel Dolby and Gentry Williams) and lost a fumble in the second half (recovered by Williams).

OU entered the game with a plus-eight turnover margin, which ranked fourth nationally. That turnover margin increased to plus-11 after beating Texas.

The Sooners were turnover-free.

Containing Texas: C+

Texas outgained OU 527-486. Ewers completed 31 of 37 passes for 346 yards.

But OU’s defense stayed afloat thanks to their takeaways. The Sooners also bowed up on third down, holding Texas to 5-of-14 conversions.

OU’s finest moment on defense came in the fourth quarter, when Texas had it first-and-goal from the 1-yard line and failed to punch it in.

OU opening drives: A

OU’s first drive of the game started from Texas’ 22-yard-line. The Sooners didn’t have to go far thanks to Gentry Williams picking off Ewers.

Five plays later, the Sooners scored their first touchdown — a 9-yard rush from Gabriel.

OU’s opening drive of the second half had the same result, but the route was much harder. The Sooner received the second half kickoff and marched 75 yards on 13 plays capped off by a Tawee Walker touchdown.

Jalil Farooq: A

The junior receiver almost eclipsed 100 receiving yards by halftime.

Farooq finished with 130 yards on five catches. He was the game’s leading receiver, outgaining Texas star wideout Xavier Worthy, who had eight catches for 108 yards.

Coaching creativity: A

Someone should’ve told Brent Venables and Steve Sarkisian not to waste all of their bullets in the first quarter.

Heck, in the first six minutes alone we saw Texas convert two fourth downs — one on a fake-punt run of 20 yards, and the other on a 25-yard pass from Texas running back Savion Red out of the wildcat formation.

Red picked up another first down on a wildcat keeper later in the first half.

Texas went 3-of-3 on fourth downs in the first half. The Longhorns’ third conversion came on fourth-and-1, when Ewers rolled out and found tight end Gunnar Helm for a 22-yard touchdown.

The Sooners also dabbled in early trickery with an early two-quarterback package with Gabriel and backup Jackson Arnold. OU also attempted to reverse the field on a kickoff with Farooq making a lateral pass to Jaquaize Pettaway. The return went for 51 yards, but it was called back after review. Farooq’s pitch was deemed an illegal forward pass.

Special teams: C

After blocking one punt for a touchdown, the Longhorns were over eager on a Josh Plaster punt later in the first quarter. On fourth-and-3, Texas’ Keilan Robinson ran into Plaster and the Sooners were awarded the first down in what basically amounted to a Texas turnover.

Getting run into was the best play Plaster made. He averaged 39 yards per punt.

That running into the punter penalty led to a Zach Schmit 27-yard field goal to make it 10-7 Sooners. Schmit added a second field goal, from 26 yards, as time expired in the first half to make it a 20-17 Sooners halftime score.

Schmit could have come close to putting the game away had he not missed a 45-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter. The kick fell well short.

—Joe Mussatto, Columnist

