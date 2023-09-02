OU football report card: Arkansas State isn't much of a test, but Sooners ace opener

NORMAN — OU opened Year 2 of the Brent Venables era as head coach by smoking Arkansas State 73-0 on Saturday at Owen Field.

The Sooners scored on their first 10 drives — nine touchdowns and one field goal.

OU’s first report card of the season is filled with high marks.

Defense: A

The Sooner defensive front owned the line of scrimmage. Arkansas State averaged just 2.1 yards per rush.

Arkansas State had four big plays (15 yards or more) through the air, but Red Wolves starting quarterback J.T. Shrout was inefficient overall. Shrout completed 12 of 26 passes.

Arkansas State never entered the red zone.

OU's Kani Walker (26) celebrates after a fumble recovery during a 73-0 win against Arkansas State on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Efficiency: A

OU went 7 of 8 on third-down conversions in the first half while holding Arkansas State to a 1-of-7 third-down conversion rate. Arkansas State finished 2 of 12 on third down.

The Sooners were a perfect 7 of 7 on third down before Jovantae Barnes was tripped up on third-and-goal just before halftime.

OU kept itself in manageable situations, avoiding third-and-long tries.

The Sooners were efficient on third downs, and they were perfect in red-zone scoring opportunities.

QB pressure: C

The Sooners didn’t pressure Shrout, not that it mattered.

OU’s defense didn’t record a sack against Shrout, and it only pressured Shrout twice. OU’s pass coverage despite the pressure was sharp.

OU’s Ethan Downs ended the sack drought when Downs got to Arkansas State backup quarterback Jaxon Dailey in the fourth quarter.

OU coach Brent Venables was all smiles walking off Owen Field on Saturday afternoon with a 73-0 win against Arkansas State.

Special teams: A

Gavin Freeman’s punt return for a touchdown was OU’s first since Dede Westbrook did it against Kansas in 2016.

Freeman, No. 82, matched his jersey number with an 82-yard return.

Sooner kicker Zach Schmit made his only field goal attempt, a 21-yarder, and OU was perfect on extra-point attempts.

Arkansas State kicker Dominic Zvada was 0 of 2 on field goals, missing from 43 and 44 yards.

Red Wolves punter William Przystup was a bright spot for Arkansas State. He averaged 47.6 yards per punt and had a long of 59. Przystup, who previously played at Michigan State and Nebraska, had a fourth-quarter punt that was downed on the one-yard line.

Oklahoma's Jaquaize Pettaway (17) leaps over Arkansas State's Dontay Joyner (6) beside Major Melson (83) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Oklahoma won 73-0.

Dillon Gabriel: A

Gabriel completed his first five passes. And his first incompletion, intended for Jalil Farooq, was a catchable ball in the end zone on OU’s second drive.

The OU quarterback uncorked a beautiful throw down the far sideline to Nic Anderson for a 52-yard gain early in the second quarter. Later in that same drive, Gabriel scrambled for a five-yard touchdown, which was preceded by a 10-yard Gabriel run.

Gabriel got the second half off after leading the Sooners to a 45-0 halftime advantage. Freshman Jackson Arnold relieved Gabriel.

Gabriel finished 19 of 22 through the air for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed twice for 15 yards and another score.

OU’s offensive line kept Gabriel clean. He was not sacked and faced zero quarterback hurries.

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) looks to pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Oklahoma won 73-0.

Hands: A

Michigan transfer receiver Andrel Anthony made a fantastic catch to set up OU’s first touchdown.

Jayden Gibson made a terrific catch of his own early in the second quarter to set up another score.

Ten Sooners recorded a catch, and just about all of them were sure-handed.

Gibson, in the third quarter, had the catch of the day.

He leapt for a ball from Arnold in the back of the end zone. Gibson didn’t initially secure the catch, but he stayed with the play to complete the catch.

Oklahoma's Andrel Anthony (5) catches a pass in front of Arkansas State's Justin Hodges during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Oklahoma high schoolers: A

OU’s first touchdown was a pass from Dillon Gabriel to Norman North’s Drake Stoops.

Heritage Hall’s Gavin Freeman scored OU’s second and fourth touchdowns — the first on an 82-yard punt return, and the second on a seven-yard reception.

Marcus Major, the former Millwood star, had a two-yard rush for OU’s third touchdown.

Four Sooner touchdowns in the first quarter were scored by three homegrown products — all from the metro area.

And then there was kicker Zach Schmit, from Bishop McGuinness, whose extra points capped each score.

Oklahoma's Marcus Major (24) leaps past Arkansas State's Javante Mackey (24) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Crowd: C

The stadium thinned out by halftime, with only the diehards remaining.

It was hot and the game was a runaway. I don’t blame anyone for not sticking around.

Those who did were treated to a General Booty sighting late in the game. The Booty call caused quite the roar.

Official attendance: 83,221.

