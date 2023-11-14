OU football redshirt tracker: Status of Jackson Arnold, Daylan Smothers and Jacob Sexton

OU offensive lineman Jacob Sexton wasn’t expected to redshirt, after playing in 10 games last season.

But his return from an offseason injury threw that into question.

The sophomore from Deer Creek made his first start of the season against West Virginia, playing in his fourth game of the season, meaning if he appears in one more game, a redshirt is out of the question.

Running back Daylan Smothers looked almost certainly headed for a redshirt, after appearing in the Sooners’ two non-conference blowouts then not playing for the next five games.

Smother appeared in his second consecutive game Saturday, as OU’s running back depth has taken a hit with the health of Marcus Major, Jovantae Barnes and Tawee Walker all being in question.

Freshman cornerback Jasiah Wagoner played in his fifth game of the season against West Virginia.

Here’s a look at the Sooners’ redshirt watch list:

Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold (10) warms up before the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

Played in five or more games: Adepoju Adebawore, Peyton Bowen, Lewis Carter, Cayden Green, Jacobe Johnson, Samuel Omosigho, Jaquaize Pettaway, Makari Vickers, Jasiah Wagoner.

Played in four games: Jackson Arnold, Reggie Grimes, Jake Taylor, Jacob Sexton, Daylan Smothers.

Played in three games: Reed DeQuasie, Jason Llewellyn, Ashton Sanders, Brenen Thompson.

Played in two games: Eli Merck.

Played in one game: Joshua Bates, Taylor Heim, Kalib Hicks, Logan Howland, Daeh McCullough, Kade McIntyre, Heath Ozaeta, Markus Strong, Taylor Wein.

Will seek medical hardship redshirt: Justin Harrington.

