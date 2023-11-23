OU football redshirt tracker: Jackson Arnold stayed ready even though he expected to sit

Before Dillon Gabriel’s injury just before halftime Saturday at BYU, freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold was the Sooners’ “break glass in case of emergency” option.

While Arnold remained the backup to Gabriel, the Sooners hoped to preserve Arnold’s redshirt even after he appeared in four of the first five games.

But even after the plan for Arnold changed after that initial playing time, Arnold didn’t change.

“The talk with me and Coach (Jeff) Leb(by) was if something happened, like something freak happened today, I would be going in,” Arnold said after the Sooners' 31-24 win. “I’ve prepared the same way the entire year.”

Arnold wasn’t the only player with a redshirt possibility to play in his fifth game of the season Saturday.

Offensive tackle Jacob Sexton made his second consecutive start, playing in place of Tyler Guyton, for his fifth game.

Sexton played plenty last season as a freshman, but was hurt early in the Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State and appeared in just three of OU’s first nine games before Guyton’s injury forced him into regular service.

Here’s a look at the Sooners’ redshirt watch list:

More: Mussatto: Which Big 12 football teams deserve A's for 2023? Just two, if grading on curve

Nov 18, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) calls a play against the Brigham Young Cougars in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

OU football redshirt status for 2023 Oklahoma Sooners

Played in five or more games: Adepoju Adebawore, Jackson Arnold, Peyton Bowen, Lewis Carter, Cayden Green, Jacobe Johnson, Samuel Omosigho, Jaquaize Pettaway, Jacob Sexton, Makari Vickers, Jasiah Wagoner.

Played in four games: Reggie Grimes, Jake Taylor, Brenen Thompson and Daylan Smothers.

Played in three games: Reed DeQuasie, Jason Llewellyn, Ashton Sanders.

Played in two games: Eli Merck.

Played in one game: Joshua Bates, Taylor Heim, Kalib Hicks, Logan Howland, Daeh McCullough, Kade McIntyre, Heath Ozaeta, Markus Strong, Taylor Wein.

Will seek medical hardship redshirt: Justin Harrington.

Ryan Aber covers OU athletics for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Ryan? He can be reached at raber@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @RyAber. Sign up for the OU Sooners newsletter to access more OU coverage. Support Scott’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

More: Big 12 power rankings: OU football has slight edge over K-State, Oklahoma State

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Jackson Arnold was ready though he expected to redshirt