OU football recruiting: Weatherford edge rusher CJ Nickson commits to Sooners' 2025 class

NORMAN — OU football's hot recruiting month continued on Tuesday.

The Sooners and head coach Brent Venables landed a commitment from Weatherford four-star edge rusher CJ Nickson. Nickson chose OU over Oklahoma State.

Nickson made an official visit to Norman Friday night during the program's ChampUBBQ recruiting weekend. While he's been recruited primarily as a pass rusher, Nickson led the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season.

Nickson is the next big-time Weatherford recruit after defensive end Ethan Downs who stars on the Sooners' defensive line.

At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Nickson is ranked as the No. 9 edge nationally and the No. 1 player in Oklahoma in the 2025 recruiting class. per 247Sports' composite rankings. Nickson has previously stated he also plans to play basketball in college.

In addition to Nickson, the Sooners have landed 2025 four-star receiver Marcus Harris, 2025 three-star receiver Emmanuel Choice, 2026 four-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal and 2026 three-star tight end Ryder Mix in June.

Nickson also held offers from Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and others. Nickson joins three-star edge rusher Alexander Shieldknight from Wagoner in the Sooners' 2025 class.

Before Nickson's commitment, OU's 2025 class ranked No. 7 nationally, according to 247Sports' team rankings.

