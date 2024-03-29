OU football recruiting: Tory Blaylock, 4-star running back, commits to Sooners' 2025 class

NORMAN — Over a week after DeMarco Murray reportedly decided to stay at Oklahoma, receiving a three-year contract offer to turn down Ohio State, he struck gold on the recruiting trail.

OU football landed a commitment from 2025 four-star running back Tory Blaylock on Friday.

Blaylock is the No. 22 running back overall and No. 291-ranked player nationally, according to On3's Industry ranking.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Tory Blaylock has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 197 RB from Houston, TX chose the Sooners over Texas, Ohio State, & Tennessee



“Sooner Nation it’s up🤝🏾 Let’s get this money!”https://t.co/nif76xRQUo pic.twitter.com/W6o4fs4fPV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 29, 2024

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound prospect is the Sooners' 10th commitment of their 2025 class and Oklahoma's first running back pledge of the cycle. Murray and OU signed the No. 1 running back in the country, Taylor Tatum, in the 2024 class.

The Sooners' 2025 class is headlined by four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry, who recently transferred from Carl Albert High School to Denton Guyer in Denton, Texas. Sperry reacted to Blaylock's commitment Friday on X.

Blaylock chose Oklahoma over Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas. He attends Atascocita High School in Houston.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football adds Tory Blaylock commitment to 2025 recruiting class