OU football recruiting: QB Jaden O'Neal commits to Sooners' 2026 class

NORMAN — OU landed its 2026 recruiting class quarterback on Monday.

Four-star recruit Jaden O’Neal committed to the Sooners, he announced. The Narbonne (California) High School star chose OU over Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Washington.

O’Neal, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, is rated as the No. 6 overall quarterback in the class, according to 247Sports.com. He is ranked the No. 91 overall prospect in the class.

O’Neal is OU’s third commitment in the 2026 class, joining running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. of Steele (Texas) High School and tight end Ryder Mix of Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas.

