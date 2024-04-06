OU football recruiting: Marcus Wimberly, three-star safety, commits to Sooners' 2025 class

OU football secured a commitment from 2025 safety Marcus Wimberly on Saturday.

The three-star prospect from Bauxite, Arkansas, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 42 safety in the nation. He chose OU over Oregon, Arkansas and Utah.

Wimberly also played wide receiver and running back during his junior season at Bauxite High. The 6-foot-1 standout ran the ball 74 times for 533 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he caught 28 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, he recorded 12 tackles and recovered one fumble in nine games.

Wimberly is the 11th commit for OU in the 2025 recruiting class. The Sooners have landed three four-star prospects and seven eight three-star prospects.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 Safety Marcus Wimberly has Committed to Oklahoma

"The culture is the difference maker! BOOMER SOONER!"



The 6’1 205 S from Bauxite, AR chose the Sooners over Oregon, Arkansas, & Utah



“The culture is the difference maker! BOOMER SOONER!”https://t.co/75KB9xAFfg pic.twitter.com/i2yMb2uDwY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2024

