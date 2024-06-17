OU football recruiting: Marcus Harris, 4-star receiver, commits to Sooners' 2025 class

OU football dipped into Southern California for its latest 2025 commit.

Marcus Harris, a wide receiver from Santa Ana, California, committed to the Sooners Monday over Georgia, Oregon and UCLA. Harris' commitment came a few days after he visited Norman.

Harris is ranked as the No. 164 overall recruit and the No. 17 wide receiver in 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Prior to Harris' commitment, OU's class ranked No. 10 nationally by 247Sports.

Harris is the Sooners' third addition to the wide receivers room from the 2025 class joining Checotah native and four-star Elijah Thomas and three-star Gracen Harris.

