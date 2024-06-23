OU football recruiting: Emmanuel Choice, 3-star receiver, commits to Sooners' 2025 class

NORMAN — Emmett Jones has stayed hot on the recruiting trail.

With a commitment from Texas native Emmanuel Choice, the Sooners' wide receiver coach added his fourth recruit to OU's eighth-ranked 2025 class.

Choice visited the Sooners’ campus this weekend for the program’s ChampUBBQ recruiting event.

Choice is a three-star recruit and ranked No. 62 overall in the state of Texas and No. 66 at his positional nationally in the 2025 class. Choice also held offers from TCU, Texas A&M and USC, among others.

A two-sport athlete, Choice competes in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles at Lancaster High School.

Jones helped the Sooners land 2025 receivers four-star Elijah Thomas last summer and four-star Marcus Harris on June 17. He also garnered three-star Gracen Harris’ commitment last year.

