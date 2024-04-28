OU football recruiting: Courtland Guillory, 4-star DB, commits to Sooners' 2025 class

NORMAN — Brent Venables notched another defensive recruit.

OU picked up its 14th member of the 2025 class with a Sunday evening commitment from cornerback Courtland Guillory out of Klein Oak High School in Houston.

Guillory picked the Sooners over Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and UCF. Half of the players in Oklahoma's 2025 class are defensive players.

247Sports' Composite ranking lists Guillory as a four-star recruit and the No. 60 overall player in Texas. Nationally, he ranks 31st among cornerbacks in the '25 class.

OU initially offered Guillory on Jan. 29 and he took three unofficial visits to Norman. He also took one unofficial visit each to Tennessee and Texas and holds 17 offers.

Guillory is the Sooners' second cornerback commit in the 2025 class. Oklahoma has earned a pledge from three-star Maliek Hawkins.

OU's 2025 class currently ranks No. 6 nationally, per 247Sports' team recruiting rankings.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Courtland Guillory commits to 2025 recruiting class