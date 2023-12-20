OU football recruiting class 2024: Meet Sooners’ early signees for Brent Venables

It's signing day and the letters of intent have started to roll in for OU football.

Here's a look at the players who have officially signed to the Sooners in the 2024 recruiting class:

Josh Aisosa, OL, Edmond Santa Fe

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder is No. 7 on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 list and is the No. 91 interior offensive lineman in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. He earned Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and Class 6A-1 District 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year honors this season, though he didn’t begin playing football until he was a sophomore. He chose the Sooners over offers that included Iowa State, North Texas and Tulsa.

Daniel Akinkunmi, OL, East London, England

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Akinkunmi made the switch to football from basketball and enrolled in the NFL Academy in London for the 2020 season. He chose the Sooners over Clemson, Nebraska and Penn State among others. He’s the No. 46 inside offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite rankings and is the top recruit in England according to the metric.

Michael Boganowski, S, Junction City, Kan.

Boganowski is the top player in Kansas and the No. 37 linebacker in the class according to the 247Sports Composite, though he’ll play safety for the Sooners. He had 83 tackles, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a senior and rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns and had 217 receiving yards and five touchdowns on just nine catches as a senior. He also played basketball and competed in track and field. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder chose the Sooners over Florida State, Kansas and Kansas State among others.

Ivan Carreon, WR, Odessa, Texas

Carreon is Odessa High’s all-time leader in receptions (192), receiving yards (3,315) and receiving touchdowns (40). He is the No. 39 wide receiver, No. 40 player in Texas and No. 235 overall player in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-6, 195-pounder was a 2-6A All-District wide receiver and second-team all-district punter this season, when he had 1,033 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. He was also the district’s defensive player of the year in basketball last season and finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2023 UIL Class 6A track meet. He chose the Sooners over Purdue, Texas Tech and Texas State among others.

KJ Daniels, Franklinton, La.

The Bowling Green High product is the No. 84 wide receiver in the 2024 class and the No. 15 player in Louisiana according to the 247Sports Composite. He was named the 2023 Midsouth Association of Independent Schools’ Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year, helping Bowling Green to a district title and MAIS Class 4A runner-up finish after transferring from Franklinton High after his junior season, where he had 331 yards and four touchdowns receiving and 230 yards and three touchdowns rushing as a sophomore in 2021. He also does track and field, where he had a 10.94 100-meter time and a 21-foot, 7.5-inch long jump during the 2023 season. He chose the Sooners over Cincinnati, Texas Tech and Tulane among others.

Wyatt Gilmore, DL, Rogers, Minnesota

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder is the No. 64 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 4 player in the state of Minnesota according to the 247Sports Composite. He helped his team to a Class 6A conference title this season and was on the Minnesota Football Honors 2023 Super Six team, which honors leadership, sportsmanship, competitive spirit and academic excellence. He also plays basketball and competes in track and field. He chose the Sooners over Kansas State, Miami, Minnesota and Oregon among others.

Jayden Jackson, DL, Indianapolis

Jackson is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, the No. 39 defensive lineman in the class. He was named IMG Academy’s defensive Most Valuable Player this season after leading the program to an undefeated season. The 6-foot-2, 300--pounder was selected for the 2024 Polynesian Bowl. He chose the Sooners over Florida, Miami, Ohio State and Texas among others.

Zion Kearney, WR, Fresno, Texas

Kearney is the No. 16 wide receiver, No. 13 player in Texas and No. 72 player nationally in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder was limited to just six games as a senior due to injury but still had 27 catches for 393 yards and six touchdowns plus a kickoff return for a touchdown. He had 39 catches for 765 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior, earning unanimous District 20-6A first-team All-District honors. In the spring, he had a personal-best 10.89 in the 100. He chose the Sooners over a group of offers that included Arkansas, LSU, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

James Nesta, LB, Huntersville, N.C.

Nesta is the No. 36 linebacker in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. He had 36 tackles, 11 for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception and three quarterback hurries as a senior. He’s also a pitcher and outfielder who plans to play baseball for the Sooners. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder chose OU over a group of offers that included Miami, North Carolina, Tennessee and USC.

Danny Okoye, DL, Tulsa

The Tulsa NOAH standout is the top player in the state, the No. 140 overall player and the No. 10 edge rusher in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Sooners over offers that included Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Texas and others. Okoye had 43 tackles, 16 for loss, 6.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble as a junior in 2022.

Mykel Patterson-McDonald, S, Westmoore

Patterson-McDonald is the No. 74 safety in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite. He also played wide receiver and running back for the Jaguars and finished with 62 solo tackles, 14 pass breakups and an interception this season. He also ran a 22.67 in the 200-meter dash and had a 21-foot, 9-inch long jump last season. His father, Larry McDonald, was a walk-on for the Sooners. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder picked the Sooners over Missouri, Houston and Iowa State among others.

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL, Tampa, Florida

The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder is the No. 13 interior offensive lineman and No. 36 player in Florida according to the 247Sports Composite. The most recent Sooners’ commit also plays basketball and competes in track and field, where he not only competed in throwing events but also ran a 12.97 100 last spring. At Tampa Catholic, he was teammates with current Sooners’ linebacker Lewis Carter. He chose the Sooners over offers that included Miami, Oregon, Texas A&M and UCF among others.

Reggie Powers, S, Centerville, Ohio

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is the No. 25 safety in the class and the No. 12 player in Ohio according to the 247Sports Composite. He was a first-team All-Ohio pick by the Ohio High School Sports Athletic Association and was named Ohio Southwest District Co-Defensive Player of the Year as well as Greater Western Ohio Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He had 82 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, 6 pass breakups and a forced fumble plus 255 kickoff return yards this season. He chose the Sooners over offers that included Ohio State, Michigan State and UCLA.

Zion Ragins, WR, Macon, Ga.

Ragins is the No. 43 receiver and the No. 242 player in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite. He starred at Jones County, amassing 720 receiving yards and rushing for 408 yards with 10 touchdowns this season. Nesta’s speed helps set him apart, as he won the Class 5A 100-meter state titles as both a freshman and sophomore and has a personal-best 10.37 in the 100 and 4.23 in the 40. The 5-foot-7, 150-pounder choice the Sooners over a group that included Florida, Florida State and Georgia among others.

Xavier Robinson, RB, Carl Albert

Robinson is the No. 4 player on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 ranking of the 2024 class, and is the No. 51 running back in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. He helped lead the Titans to back-to-back Class 5A state titles his last two seasons with the Titans, totalling 4,370 rushing yards and 77 touchdowns. As a senior, he had 1,789 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on 229 carries as well as 12 catches for 229 yards and two scores. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder chose OU over Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and Iowa State among others.

Nigel Smith II, DL, Melissa, Texas

Smith is the No. 15 defensive lineman in the class and No. 19 player in Texas according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder chose the Sooners over a group that included Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M. He was named the District 7-5A-II defensive MVP this season. He had 103 tackles, 17 for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown as a junior. His father, Nigel Sr., played basketball at SMU from 2000-03.

Brendan Zurbrugg, QB, Alliance, Ohio

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is the No. 42 quarterback in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. He was the 2023 Northeast Ohio Inland District Division III Player of the year, passing for 2,322 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushing for 1,038 yards and 13 touchdowns. He set school records for total yards (6,376), total touchdowns (63), completions (490) and completion percentage (72%) during his high school career and finished with 2,141 career rushing yards and 25 career rushing touchdowns.

