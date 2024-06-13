OU football receiver Deion Burks was reportedly arrested for DUI, speeding

Oklahoma football receiver Deion Burks is facing a criminal misdemeanor charge in Cleveland County, according to a case filing on the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

Burks was booked for operating a vehicle under the influence, transporting an open container of alcohol and speeding on June 1, according to an affidavit obtained by OU Insider and SoonerScoop.com.

Per the affidavit, Burks was pulled over for speeding on Indian Hills Road near I-35 in Norman around 2:40 a.m. on June 1. The affidavit states Burks changed lanes without signaling and was driving around 25 miles per hour over the speed limit.

The officer then noticed an empty bottle of tequila in Burks' passenger floorboard, while Burks also admitted to consuming shots of liquor at a nightclub, telling the officer he was "just trying to get home," according to the affidavit.

Burks then was administered a breathalyzer test, which revealed he was over the legal limit of blood alcohol content. He was then reportedly arrested at 2:54 a.m.

Burks' arrest news came Wednesday, the same day Sooners teammate Makari Vickers was also arrested, which was first reported by AllSooners and later confirmed by multiple outlets. The reasoning for Vickers' arrest has yet to be determined.

Burks, expected to be one of the top transfer additions in the nation this season, caught five passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns with the first-team offense in Oklahoma's spring game on April 20. The first-year transfer from Purdue caught 47 passes for 629 yards and seven touchdowns for the Boilermakers last season as a redshirt sophomore.

247Sports rated Burks the No. 48 overall player and No. 8 receiver in the 2024 transfer portal class. He's expected to fill the void left by Drake Stoops, who led the teams in receptions (84) and receiving yards (962) last season.

